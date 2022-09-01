The business of TikTok trends
Plus: The dust-up over chip exports to China, the Volatility Index and the latest productivity numbers.
Segments From this episode
How can investors keep an eye on future market volatility?
The VIX, also known as the "fear gauge," is one measure. What does it tell us, and what are its limits?
Why manufacturing productivity is on the rise
Manufacturers are producing more goods with fewer workers, given the tight labor market. But the sector has been hiring more in recent months.
How companies create and take advantage of viral TikTok trends
Companies pay influencers to use their products on TikTok, hoping that the videos will go viral and drive purchases.
Seattle was a transit success story before COVID. How's it doing now?
Bus ridership is still down amid the popularity of working from home. But light rail shows signs of life, catering to the noncommuter crowd.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer