The business of TikTok trends
Sep 1, 2022

Plus: The dust-up over chip exports to China, the Volatility Index and the latest productivity numbers.

Segments From this episode

How can investors keep an eye on future market volatility?

by Lily Jamali
Sep 1, 2022
The VIX, also known as the "fear gauge," is one measure. What does it tell us, and what are its limits?
Robert Whaley developed the VIX after analyzing S&P index option prices on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. Above, the exchange in 2017.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Why manufacturing productivity is on the rise

by Justin Ho
Sep 1, 2022
Manufacturers are producing more goods with fewer workers, given the tight labor market. But the sector has been hiring more in recent months.
Revised data from the Labor Department show productivity among manufacturers rose almost 5% in the second quarter.
Morry Gash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
How companies create and take advantage of viral TikTok trends

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 1, 2022
Companies pay influencers to use their products on TikTok, hoping that the videos will go viral and drive purchases.
Companies pay influencers on TikTok to promote their products in videos.
Philippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images
Seattle was a transit success story before COVID. How's it doing now?

by Matt Levin
Sep 1, 2022
Bus ridership is still down amid the popularity of working from home. But light rail shows signs of life, catering to the noncommuter crowd.
In Seattle, bus ridership is down, but Link light rail is nearly back to pre-pandemic passenger levels.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

