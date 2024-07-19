The blue screen of death
A Windows update threw companies worldwide into chaos. Plus, the Fed's communication blackouts and a tiny Alaska fishing town faces its demise.
“Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams speaks with Courtenay Brown at Axios and Heather Long at The Washington Post about labor market risks, global inflation pressures and this week’s retail sales report.
What is CrowdStrike?
The cybersecurity firm suddenly gained fame because a global tech outage was tied to its products. Here's what it does and what happened.
A former floral delivery driver looks in the rearview mirror
Meghan Irby mapped her routes the old-fashioned way before navigation software was a thing. Her boss "used chickens as a landmark."
Why does the Federal Reserve have blackout periods?
These are times when Fed policymakers and staff must refrain from speaking about monetary policy with the public.
In an Alaskan town, generations of fishers face industry's death
When Peter Pan Seafood closed in April, King Cove lost its economic engine. Now, the town is struggling to survive.
