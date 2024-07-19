Election 2024Jobs IRLMy Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The blue screen of death
Jul 19, 2024

The blue screen of death

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Adam Gray/Getty Images
A Windows update threw companies worldwide into chaos. Plus, the Fed's communication blackouts and a tiny Alaska fishing town faces its demise.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

“Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams speaks with Courtenay Brown at Axios and Heather Long at The Washington Post about labor market risks, global inflation pressures and this week’s retail sales report.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

What is CrowdStrike?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jul 19, 2024
The cybersecurity firm suddenly gained fame because a global tech outage was tied to its products. Here's what it does and what happened.
A technology glitch caused disruptions at airports and across many industries Friday.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Analog Life

A former floral delivery driver looks in the rearview mirror

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 19, 2024
Meghan Irby mapped her routes the old-fashioned way before navigation software was a thing. Her boss "used chickens as a landmark."
Meghan Irby circa 2004, when she worked as a floral delivery driver in rural West Virginia. "I was sweaty most of the time, both from the heat and the stress,” she recalls.
Courtesy Irby
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why does the Federal Reserve have blackout periods?

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 19, 2024
These are times when Fed policymakers and staff must refrain from speaking about monetary policy with the public.
The Fed's current blackout period will determine how members will communicate information to the public.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In an Alaskan town, generations of fishers face industry's death

by Theo Greenly
Jul 19, 2024
When Peter Pan Seafood closed in April, King Cove lost its economic engine. Now, the town is struggling to survive.
During a typical summer salmon season, Peter Pan employed around 700 workers and housed them in the company bunkhouses, above.
Theo Greenly/KSDP
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Pingpxng Yin Yin
Touching Realness K-DEF
When the Lights Go Down Prince
Sous Rising Talenobu

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:31 PM PDT
27:23
7:45 AM PDT
7:24
2:49 AM PDT
13:54
Jul 18, 2024
12:20
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
How to deal with misinformation about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump
Marketplace Tech
How to deal with misinformation about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump
First-time homebuyers are a growing share of the market
First-time homebuyers are a growing share of the market
Burning Questions: How to fight off climate dread
How We Survive
Burning Questions: How to fight off climate dread
For cities, hosting political conventions can come with costs as well as revenue
Election 2024
For cities, hosting political conventions can come with costs as well as revenue