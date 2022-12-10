This weekend only, when you donate $90 or $8/month, you can snag our cozy new Marketplace zip–up hoodie. Don’t wait –– this offer ends Sunday at midnight.
The big picture on wholesale inflation
The PPI rose slightly last month, but wholesale inflation has been falling overall. Plus, cinemas and financial aid letters.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Nela Richardson, ADP, and Sudeep Reddy, Politico, talk about a labor market that could be signaling a downturn and the future of the economy.
Wholesale inflation seems to be ebbing. Will it be enough for the Fed to ease up on rate hikes?
It's fallen seven of the last eight months.
Streaming has its own allure, but movie theaters still offer "a little bit of joy"
Between surprise hits and the push and pull of streaming, Stephanie Silverman says theaters still have lessons to learn.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer