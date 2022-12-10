How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The big picture on wholesale inflation
Dec 9, 2022

The big picture on wholesale inflation

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
The PPI rose slightly last month, but wholesale inflation has been falling overall. Plus, cinemas and financial aid letters.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Nela Richardson, ADP, and Sudeep Reddy, Politico, talk about a labor market that could be signaling a downturn and the future of the economy.
Wholesale inflation seems to be ebbing. Will it be enough for the Fed to ease up on rate hikes?

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 9, 2022
It's fallen seven of the last eight months.
Wholesale inflation peaked at an annual rate of 11.5% back in March. It’s fallen seven of the last eight months and is now below 8%.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Streaming has its own allure, but movie theaters still offer "a little bit of joy"

by Sarah Leeson
Dec 9, 2022
Between surprise hits and the push and pull of streaming, Stephanie Silverman says theaters still have lessons to learn.
Despite the convenience of streaming services, moviegoers are back at theaters.
Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

