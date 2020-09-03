SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

The Adjustment Bureau
Sep 3, 2020

The Adjustment Bureau

Plus: Farmers' economic outlook, racial inequities in health and what it's like running a mall right now.

Segments From this episode

Unemployment 2020

The seasonal adjustment to jobless claims has been ... adjusted

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 3, 2020
The adjustments smooth out predictable changes in employment, but the pandemic economy has broken them.
This week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics changed its methodology in adjusting for seasonal jobs, like that of a lifeguard. It makes the data more accurate, but also more confusing.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

A 2018 Supreme Court tax decision is helping state budgets during the pandemic

by Marielle Segarra
Sep 3, 2020
Ruling enabling states to collect sales taxes on online purchases turned out to be key.
States are collecting substantial online sales tax revenue while some other forms of commerce shrink.
Mapodile/Getty Images
COVID-19

A shopping mall embraces a different normal

by Kai Ryssdal
Sep 3, 2020
After closing for a month, the Butte Plaza Mall sees an increase in foot traffic and acceptance of new rules.
Shoppers at a mall in Costa Mesa, California. Many retail locations are reopening with reduced capacity and new safety rules.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

In Nashville's dominant health care sector, a lack of diversity in the upper ranks

by Blake Farmer
Sep 3, 2020
Industry leaders say the lack of diversity also contributes to health disparities, like higher rates of chronic conditions in Black Americans.
Bobby Frist, chairman of the Nashville Health Care Council’s board of directors, speaks at an event. He's encouraging member companies to take meaningful action on racial inequity.
Donn Jones Photography and the Nashville Health Care Council
COVID-19

Farmers' outlook improves amid pandemic woes

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 3, 2020
Farmers have had a hard year with the pandemic, trade war and natural disasters.
Farmers repair a grain drill while planting soybeans in April in Illinois. China is reportedly buying more soybeans, and that's one reason farmers are feeling better about the future.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A nonprofit director finds hope in community engagement

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Sep 3, 2020
Once, Chiquikta Fountain wanted to escape the little town of Cleveland, Mississippi. Now she is reinvested in the Delta city.
Chiquikta Fountain and her son Maurice at their home in Cleveland, Mississippi, in 2016.
Marketplace
Music from the episode

Double Bass Gorillaz
Lazy Hibiscus Monster Rally
Days To Come Bonobo, Bajka
Summertime Magic Zikomo
Shells Teebs
Simmer Hayley Williams

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
