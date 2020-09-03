Sep 3, 2020
The Adjustment Bureau
Plus: Farmers' economic outlook, racial inequities in health and what it's like running a mall right now.
Segments From this episode
The seasonal adjustment to jobless claims has been ... adjusted
The adjustments smooth out predictable changes in employment, but the pandemic economy has broken them.
A 2018 Supreme Court tax decision is helping state budgets during the pandemic
Ruling enabling states to collect sales taxes on online purchases turned out to be key.
A shopping mall embraces a different normal
After closing for a month, the Butte Plaza Mall sees an increase in foot traffic and acceptance of new rules.
In Nashville's dominant health care sector, a lack of diversity in the upper ranks
Industry leaders say the lack of diversity also contributes to health disparities, like higher rates of chronic conditions in Black Americans.
Farmers' outlook improves amid pandemic woes
Farmers have had a hard year with the pandemic, trade war and natural disasters.
A nonprofit director finds hope in community engagement
Once, Chiquikta Fountain wanted to escape the little town of Cleveland, Mississippi. Now she is reinvested in the Delta city.
