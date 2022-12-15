How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

The 411 on 2%
Dec 15, 2022

The 411 on 2%

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has reiterated the importance of the central bank's 2% inflation target. But what's so special about that number? Plus, the hidden costs of school bus delays.

Segments From this episode

The Fed wants to bring inflation down to 2%. But why not 3%? Or 5%?

by Matt Levin
Dec 15, 2022
There's not much evidence to suggest that 2% leads to economic magic.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday reiterated the importance of the central bank's 2% inflation target. Backing off that number now could send the wrong message, some economists believe.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Rents are finally starting to fall. Here's why.

by Lily Jamali
Dec 15, 2022
There was a huge surge in demand early in the pandemic. That has cooled down dramatically, and in some areas, demand is starting to be met.
Rents in some of the country's most unaffordable markets have begun to dip.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Downtowns plan for a future with far fewer office workers

by Samantha Fields
Dec 15, 2022
In New York City, daily office vacancy rates average about 50%. So it and other cities are trying to attract more visitors by converting office space to housing, improving public transit, and making their streets a destination.
Downtown Crossing, a major shopping area in Boston, on March 26, 2020.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images
When school buses are delayed, the costs add up

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 15, 2022
Nearly 8% of all transportation positions in American public schools were vacant as of this October. The lack of staff can lead to delays.
A school bus pulls up to Dumbarton Middle School in Baltimore County, Maryland, on Dec. 13.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

