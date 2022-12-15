The 411 on 2%
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has reiterated the importance of the central bank's 2% inflation target. But what's so special about that number? Plus, the hidden costs of school bus delays.
Segments From this episode
The Fed wants to bring inflation down to 2%. But why not 3%? Or 5%?
There's not much evidence to suggest that 2% leads to economic magic.
Rents are finally starting to fall. Here's why.
There was a huge surge in demand early in the pandemic. That has cooled down dramatically, and in some areas, demand is starting to be met.
Downtowns plan for a future with far fewer office workers
In New York City, daily office vacancy rates average about 50%. So it and other cities are trying to attract more visitors by converting office space to housing, improving public transit, and making their streets a destination.
When school buses are delayed, the costs add up
Nearly 8% of all transportation positions in American public schools were vacant as of this October. The lack of staff can lead to delays.
