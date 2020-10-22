Oct 22, 2020
The $20 billion missing from this economy
Plus: savings plans, permanent work-from-home and a conversation with Bradley & Parker CEO Wynne Nowland about coming out as transgender.
Segments From this episode
New jobless claims are down, but unemployment benefits are, too
Expiring federal and state relief benefits are taking billions of dollars a week out of the economy.
More companies are starting emergency savings programs for employees
Are they any better than a traditional bank savings account?
What would delayed election results mean for the economy?
The results from the election could remain uncertain for weeks. "And uncertainty is generally really bad for economy activity," said Brookings' Wendy Edelberg.
What if working from home becomes permanent?
The longer the pandemic lasts, the likelier it seems that many of us will be working from home forever.
When your true-crime pod teaches you Spanish
Duolingo saw a 100% increase in new users in March. With growing competition, it's using bilingual stories in a bid for more ears.
Music from the episode
More Flying Lotus, Anderson .Paak
My Only Swerving El Ten Eleven
Love Of My Life (An Ode To Hip Hop) - Longer Album Version Erykah Badu, Common
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
I Feel It Coming The Weeknd, Daft Punk
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer