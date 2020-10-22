Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

The $20 billion missing from this economy
Oct 22, 2020

Plus: savings plans, permanent work-from-home and a conversation with Bradley & Parker CEO Wynne Nowland about coming out as transgender.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

New jobless claims are down, but unemployment benefits are, too

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 22, 2020
Expiring federal and state relief benefits are taking billions of dollars a week out of the economy.
Tens of millions of Americans are still out of work, and their unemployment benefits are running out.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
More companies are starting emergency savings programs for employees

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 22, 2020
Are they any better than a traditional bank savings account?
A savings pot that isn't linked to your bank account could help to limit withdrawals.
John Moore/Getty Images
Elections 2020

What would delayed election results mean for the economy?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 22, 2020
The results from the election could remain uncertain for weeks. "And uncertainty is generally really bad for economy activity," said Brookings' Wendy Edelberg.
Even with record-breaking early voting, it could take some time to know who won the presidential election this year.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
COVID-19

What if working from home becomes permanent?

by Marielle Segarra
Oct 22, 2020
The longer the pandemic lasts, the likelier it seems that many of us will be working from home forever.
A real estate agent works from home in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 1.
Gianrigo Marletta/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

When your true-crime pod teaches you Spanish

by Andy Uhler
Oct 22, 2020
Duolingo saw a 100% increase in new users in March. With growing competition, it's using bilingual stories in a bid for more ears.
People stuck at home during the pandemic are using their time on productive projects, like learning a new language.
Fizkes/Getty Images
Music from the episode

More Flying Lotus, Anderson .Paak
My Only Swerving El Ten Eleven
Love Of My Life (An Ode To Hip Hop) - Longer Album Version Erykah Badu, Common
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
I Feel It Coming The Weeknd, Daft Punk

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
