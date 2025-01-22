Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

That’s a headscratcher
Jan 21, 2025

That’s a headscratcher

Jim Watson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
We break down some of President Donald Trump's policy announcements that don't track with industry realities. Plus, wage growth continues to outpace inflation.

Trump's Second Term

Why tariffs could mean expensive trouble for the U.S. auto industry

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 21, 2025
Even cars assembled in the U.S. often include parts from Mexico and Canada, on whose goods President Trump has promised to impose 25% tariffs.
"A third of the engines that are put in our gas cars cross one of the borders," said auto industry expert James Rubenstein.
Kayla Wolf/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Without subscriber numbers, what will Netflix brag about?

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 21, 2025
Netflix doesn’t have much room to grow subscribers, with 300 million already. In the future, it will likely tout revenue and user engagement.
Netflix is leaning more into live events, like the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match last year.
Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024
A Warmer World

Rebuilding after a fire: lessons from previous disasters

by Amy Scott
Jan 21, 2025
After losing their home to a wildfire three years ago, this couple aimed to make their new property fire-resilient.
Homes burn during the 2021 Marshall Fire in Colorado. Matteo Rebeschini and Melanie Glover lost their Boulder home in the blaze but rebuilt it to be fire-resilient.
Marc Piscotty/Getty Images
Trump's Second Term

Trump wants oil firms to "drill, baby, drill." But their investors are in the mood for something else.

by Henry Epp
Jan 21, 2025
They've been ponying up cash for years. Now they want dividends.
Right now, Trump's deregulation won't change much — oil is just too cheap to justify drilling more wells right now.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
A pesky steel mill byproduct finds a second life helping the planet

by Caleigh Wells
Jan 21, 2025
Steel slag captures carbon from the atmosphere. Companies with climate goals — and an Ohio motocross raceway — are making use of it.
This solid gravel at Delta Raceway originated as steel slag rocks, which remove planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Caleigh Wells/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Eternal Light Free Nationals
Part of the Game 50 Cent
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
No Me Conoces Los Arboles Mentirosos
Atomized Andrew Bird
Grom Moss of Aura

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

