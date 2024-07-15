That lurking recession never showed up
Also: How a shipping hub handles quick turnarounds, another decline in China's GDP, and a DJ's analog life spinning vinyl records.
Segments From this episode
With a soft landing for the economy in sight, big banks are doing well
A strong stock market and a vibrant economy that never fell into recession have boosted earnings at financial institutions.
Shoppers have been feeling pretty meh. But that could move the Fed to start cutting interest rates.
One wild card: back-to-school shopping.
Inside a UPS warehouse that prioritizes super-fast shipping
UPS' Velocity in Louisville, Kentucky, has more robots than workers.
China's consumers cautious about economy as top officials meet
Growth is being held back by weak domestic demand and a real estate crisis.
Record scratch: A DJ remembers her analog days
DJ Asha recalls that at the beginning of her career, she lugged vinyl records across London.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer