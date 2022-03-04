Tech companies scramble to aid their Ukrainian workers
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Ukraine has become a tech hub in recent years. Now, companies like Google, Wix and Microsoft are grappling with how to protect employees.
Segments From this episode
When risk and uncertainty abound, investors move to government bonds in a "flight to safety"
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has boosted investor interest in safer bets, particularly debt issued by the U.S. government.
Job market may break out post-omicron
The February national employment report, due Friday, is expected to show strong job growth and wage gains.
Tech companies around the world depend on Ukrainian workers. Now they're trying to help them.
Ukraine has become essential to global tech. Now companies are relocating employees and dealing with disrupted communications.
Russian businesses in the U.S. face a tough road as the war escalates
"Because there’s Russian in the name, they think they’re supporting an evil, when we’re not," said one restaurant owner.
Paid family leave gaining traction, including among small businesses
Opposition to paid leave has often been rooted in the challenge it poses to businesses. That calculus is changing.
Heuristics: a decision-maker's friend in uncertain times
From cycling in a new city to investing during a war, heuristics can help you make decisions faster.
Music from the episode
Butterflies Anchorsong
Antenna Bonobo
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
Reality. chromonicci
Feels Right Carly Rae Jepsen, Electric Guest
Faraway Kulakostas
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer