Loading...

Measuring a tax cut is all about the framing
Mar 21, 2025

Measuring a tax cut is all about the framing

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Are you in the "current policy" or "current law" camp? Plus: The immigrants supporting the caregiving industry.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks about the Fed’s interest rate decision and the latest economic news with Courtenay Brown of Axios and Sudeep Reddy of Politico.

National Debt

There's a "mysterious and important" debate in Congress on how to measure tax cuts

by Stacey Vanek Smith
Mar 21, 2025
The fight is over how to frame the numbers, one tax law expert says, because that changes the rhetoric. A Senate adviser will decide.
Photos by J. David Ake/Getty Images | Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images | Illustration by Jordan Mangi/Marketplace
Immigrants play vital role in caregiving industry with meager reward

by Elizabeth Trovall
Mar 21, 2025
Experts worry that restrictions on immigration could lead to a shortage of caregivers as the U.S. population grows older and more infirm.
“America is going to be Florida,” said MIT economist Jonathan Gruber. “We have no plan for credibly meeting that massive change in the long-term care needs of our population.”
shapecharge/Getty Images
The Leading Economic Index has declined for 3 months straight. Should we worry?

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 21, 2025
The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index was down by 0.3% in February — the third consecutive monthly decline.
Three straight months of declines in the LEI signal the economy is facing headwinds. But it's not all doom and gloom yet.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Resonance Home
Carousel Skylar Spence
Plastic People The Getaway People
Notion Tash Sultana

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

