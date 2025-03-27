Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Uncertainty, thy name is tariff
Mar 27, 2025

Uncertainty, thy name is tariff

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
To tax or not to tax? The uncertainty alone could be a drag on economic growth. Plus: train heists, and student loan borrowers and credit scores.

Segments From this episode

What can the latest GDP numbers tell us about where the economy is headed?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 27, 2025
Tariffs, uncertainty for businesses and consumer caution make a slowdown more likely, some economists say.
Trucks prepare to cross the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit to Windsor, Ontario. Some economists fear that uncertainty around tariffs, among other things, will lead to an economic slowdown.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
The upside of the trade deficit: More foreign investment in the U.S.

by Justin Ho
Mar 27, 2025
Because if we want to buy imports, we either have to export an equivalent amount or borrow money.
"If you’re going to spend more than you earn, then you have to, have to, have to either be increasing debt or decreasing assets," says George Pearkes at Bespoke Investment Group.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
As economy changes fast, alternative data can help us keep up

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Mar 27, 2025
Yale's Martha Gimbel tracks frequently updated information like weekly unemployment claims and private-sector reports.
Along with the standard GDP and inflation numbers, economists are monitoring private-sector data and daily Treasury reports to detect potential turning points.
J. David Ake/Getty Images
Pay the student loan debt, the credit card debt or the rent?

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 27, 2025
With missed student loan payments now affecting credit scores, borrowers face tough choices.
More than 9 million delinquent student loan borrowers could soon see a hit to their credit scores, a New York Fed report estimates.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Modern-day train heists are seeing a dramatic rise

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Mar 27, 2025
Between miles-long trains and an e-commerce boom, cargo on freight trains has become easy pickings for robbers.
Today's train robbers are looting cargo for everything from new tires to the latest Nikes.
Nick Ut/Getty Images
My Economy

Is a car-free guy a carefree guy?

by Nicholas Guiang
Mar 27, 2025
Eric Brightwell happily lives without paying for gas and parking, even in LA. He's found lots of great things in walking and biking distance.
Eric Brightwell walks, bikes and buses in Los Angeles, America's car capital.
Courtesy Brightwell
Music from the episode

Old Graffiti Bibio
garden Elijah Who
Cypress Tycho
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

