Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyThe Infinite ScrollI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Tariff pain and retaliation
Mar 4, 2025

Tariff pain and retaliation

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump's tariffs on Mexico and Canada are here. Plus, why chain drug stores are struggling to stay afloat.

Segments From this episode

Trump's Second Term

How Day 1 of Trump's new tariffs feels for businesses caught in the middle

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 4, 2025
An avocado importer and a building equipment maker are bracing for impact. A trade expert says the policy uncertainty has already taken a toll.
Canada has already announced plans to retaliate with tariffs of its own. Above, trucks in Tijuana, Mexico, on the morning the new tariffs took effect.
Francisco Vega/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Trump's new tariffs could especially sting the Texas economy

by Elizabeth Trovall
Mar 4, 2025
Texas has a $300 billion trade relationship with Mexico all on its own.
After decades of free trade, the Texas economy is deeply integrated with Mexico's. Above, drivers wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Laredo, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Empty shelves, locked-up products, long lines: Why chain drug stores are struggling

by Samantha Fields
Mar 4, 2025
They're stuck in a downward spiral.
Convenient online delivery is one factor driving customers away from brick-and-mortar drug stores.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The inventory of small warehouses isn't meeting demand

by Kai Ryssdal , Sofia Terenzio and Iru Ekpunobi
Mar 4, 2025
Economic uncertainty and previous overexpansion are prompting companies to be careful about leasing space, said Liz Young at The Wall Street Journal.
"There's a lot of demand for smaller spaces, especially as companies get more careful about their leasing decisions. There's general economic uncertainty." says Liz Young at The Wall Street Journal
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Taking a soccer shoe from design to the pitch

by Nicholas Guiang
Mar 4, 2025
Ben Chehebar is trying to challenge industry giants like Nike and Adidas with his soccer brand Eleven. But bringing a design to life has been full of trial and error.
The first wearable sample Eleven turf soccer shoe.
Courtesy Ben Chehebar
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In rural western mountain towns, Forest Service layoffs deliver a gut punch

by Murphy Woodhouse
Mar 4, 2025
In Valley County, Idaho, for example, data show that the Forest Service is the area’s third largest employer — ahead of a school district, the local hospital and a major ski resort.
Fired Forest Service workers and their allies gather amid a snowstorm in downtown McCall on Presidents Day.
Murphy Woodhouse
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Go It Alone Beck
Oh Honey Delegation
Colours Hot Chip
Girl (Feat. KAYTRANADA) The Internet, KAYTRANADA

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:49 PM PST
25:27
4:09 PM PST
26:18
7:58 AM PST
8:32
3:04 AM PST
6:24
Feb 28, 2025
1:07
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
After the fires, will behind-the-scenes film and TV workers also leave LA?
Los Angeles Wildfires
After the fires, will behind-the-scenes film and TV workers also leave LA?
Utilities took a bigger bite out of consumer spending in January
Utilities took a bigger bite out of consumer spending in January
Whaddya wanna know about federal layoffs and this economy?
Make Me Smart
Whaddya wanna know about federal layoffs and this economy?
“Financially Inclined” is back for Season 4
Financially Inclined
“Financially Inclined” is back for Season 4