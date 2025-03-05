Tariff pain and retaliation
President Trump's tariffs on Mexico and Canada are here. Plus, why chain drug stores are struggling to stay afloat.
How Day 1 of Trump's new tariffs feels for businesses caught in the middle
An avocado importer and a building equipment maker are bracing for impact. A trade expert says the policy uncertainty has already taken a toll.
Trump's new tariffs could especially sting the Texas economy
Texas has a $300 billion trade relationship with Mexico all on its own.
Empty shelves, locked-up products, long lines: Why chain drug stores are struggling
They're stuck in a downward spiral.
The inventory of small warehouses isn't meeting demand
Economic uncertainty and previous overexpansion are prompting companies to be careful about leasing space, said Liz Young at The Wall Street Journal.
Taking a soccer shoe from design to the pitch
Ben Chehebar is trying to challenge industry giants like Nike and Adidas with his soccer brand Eleven. But bringing a design to life has been full of trial and error.
In rural western mountain towns, Forest Service layoffs deliver a gut punch
In Valley County, Idaho, for example, data show that the Forest Service is the area’s third largest employer — ahead of a school district, the local hospital and a major ski resort.
