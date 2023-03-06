Tallying the steep costs of gender inequality
Segments From this episode
Buckle up for a big economics week in Washington
Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies on Capitol Hill tomorrow and Wednesday. President Biden is set to release a budget outline on Thursday, and we get February jobs numbers this Friday.
The global economic cost of gender inequality in the workplace? $7 trillion per year
A new study finds that more women in the workforce — and fewer roadblocks to their success — could grow the global economy significantly by boosting productivity.
Immigrants help fill gaps in trucking workforce
Trucking is an increasingly immigrant-driven industry as U.S.-born drivers retire and demand to move freight remains high.
As book bans sweep the country, an adaptation for young readers pushes back
Heather McGhee's new version of "The Sum of Us" urges transcending racial barriers and creating "common solutions to our common problems."
Amid gas stove debate, manufacturers hope the induction market will heat up
Manufacturers are ramping up production of induction stoves and cooktops, which use electromagnetism to heat pots and pans. But there's a reason the technology hasn't caught on.
