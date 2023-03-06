A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Tallying the steep costs of gender inequality
Mar 6, 2023

Tallying the steep costs of gender inequality

Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images
The global economy could get a $7-trillion-a-year boost if more women were in the workforce, a report finds. Plus, explaining the economic history of racism to young readers.

Segments From this episode

Buckle up for a big economics week in Washington

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Mar 6, 2023
Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies on Capitol Hill tomorrow and Wednesday. President Biden is set to release a budget outline on Thursday, and we get February jobs numbers this Friday.
Above, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to Congress in June. He's slated to appear before lawmakers again this week to discuss the central bank's activities and a range of economic issues.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
The global economic cost of gender inequality in the workplace? $7 trillion per year

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 6, 2023
A new study finds that more women in the workforce — and fewer roadblocks to their success — could grow the global economy significantly by boosting productivity.
Actions like lowering child care costs could lower the barriers to women entering the workforce.
Jaime Reina/AFP via Getty Images
Immigrants help fill gaps in trucking workforce

by Elizabeth Trovall
Mar 6, 2023
Trucking is an increasingly immigrant-driven industry as U.S.-born drivers retire and demand to move freight remains high.
Like many trades, trucking doesn’t attract U.S.-born workers like it used to. The hours are long, and the median pay is around $48,000 a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.  
The Palmer/Getty Images
As book bans sweep the country, an adaptation for young readers pushes back

by Kimberly Adams and Sarah Leeson
Mar 6, 2023
Heather McGhee's new version of "The Sum of Us" urges transcending racial barriers and creating "common solutions to our common problems."
Author Heather McGhee speaks with a student at Ida B. Wells Middle School in Washington. McGhee adapted her book "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together" for a young audience.
Paul Peachey
Amid gas stove debate, manufacturers hope the induction market will heat up

by Savannah Maher
Mar 6, 2023
Manufacturers are ramping up production of induction stoves and cooktops, which use electromagnetism to heat pots and pans. But there's a reason the technology hasn't caught on.
Cities like Seattle, LA and New York have moved to ban natural gas appliance hookups in new construction homes.
John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images
