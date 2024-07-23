Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Talking the (workplace) talk
Jul 23, 2024

Talking the (workplace) talk

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images
Popular job-related slang might tell us where the labor market is headed. Plus, to point students toward viable careers, educators visit the Port of Baltimore.

Segments From this episode

Why are car sales still strong, even with high prices and interest rates?

by Matt Levin
Jul 23, 2024
The vehicle industry is surprisingly resilient this year. Many people have been waiting for lower costs but can't hold out any longer.
When interest rates are high, people might wait to get a new car. But they might give in if rates stay high and the repair costs start to add up.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
“It's like its own little civilization”: a crash course for educators about jobs in the Port of Baltimore

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 23, 2024
Careers at the port range from environmentalist to tug boat captain to welder. But people have to know they exist in order to apply to do them.
More than 20,000 people are employed directly at the Port of Baltimore.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Tech and media companies are ditching user totals from their growth reports. Why now?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Jul 23, 2024
Instead, companies are opting to report other metrics of growth.
Some experts believe media companies are no longer reporting user totals to avoid potential doubt for future company growth.
Anna Barclay/Getty Images
Workplace jargon reflects changing power dynamics

by Stacey Vanek Smith
Jul 23, 2024
During the pandemic era, the lingo reflected workers' leverage. Now the dynamic has shifted, and how we talk about work has too.
Employers have regained much of the leverage that workers enjoyed when job openings were plentiful and applicants were scarce.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
My Economy

How this Idaho entrepreneur gives feed bags new life

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 23, 2024
Jodi Gebarowski learned to reduce, reuse, and recycle from her grandmother. Now she’s turned that into a business.
Jodi Gebarowski stands next to custom shelves she built to store empty feed bags, which she sews into reusable grocery bags.
Courtesy Jodi Gebarowski
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

