Talking the (workplace) talk
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Popular job-related slang might tell us where the labor market is headed. Plus, to point students toward viable careers, educators visit the Port of Baltimore.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Why are car sales still strong, even with high prices and interest rates?
The vehicle industry is surprisingly resilient this year. Many people have been waiting for lower costs but can't hold out any longer.
“It's like its own little civilization”: a crash course for educators about jobs in the Port of Baltimore
Careers at the port range from environmentalist to tug boat captain to welder. But people have to know they exist in order to apply to do them.
Tech and media companies are ditching user totals from their growth reports. Why now?
Instead, companies are opting to report other metrics of growth.
Workplace jargon reflects changing power dynamics
During the pandemic era, the lingo reflected workers' leverage. Now the dynamic has shifted, and how we talk about work has too.
How this Idaho entrepreneur gives feed bags new life
Jodi Gebarowski learned to reduce, reuse, and recycle from her grandmother. Now she’s turned that into a business.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer