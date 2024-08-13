Taking the temperature of small business
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Small-business optimism increased last month — but not much. Plus, "Debt Trek" and deferred home renovations.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Labor costs fell in July. That may be what the Fed's been looking for.
The decline helped bring the annual rate of inflation at the wholesale level down to 2.2%.
U.S. debt just hit $35 trillion. Is it putting the global economy at risk?
If you add up government debt around the world, it totals $91 trillion. More than a third of it comes from one country: The U.S.
How the snack industry is responding to Ozempic
Food and beverage developers are working overtime on new products that appeal to the changing tastes of obesity drug users.
Home Depot CEO cites "macroeconomic uncertainty" in earnings report
The company says customers are deferring big renovation projects because of high interest rates and economic worries.
Why Canada has become a critical supplier of crude oil to the U.S.
It's an international love story of sorts, featuring "thick, heavy, goopy crude oil."
Music from the episode
"Ride With You" Poolside, Ben Browning
"2 The Music" KAYTRANADA
"A Tune for Jack" Lemon Jelly
"Heat Waves" Glass Animals
"Everything Now" Arcade Fire
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer