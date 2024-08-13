Olympics 2024My EconomySwing County, Swing StateI've Always Wondered ...

Taking the temperature of small business
Aug 13, 2024

Taking the temperature of small business

Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Small-business optimism increased last month — but not much. Plus, "Debt Trek" and deferred home renovations.

Segments From this episode

Labor costs fell in July. That may be what the Fed's been looking for.

by Caleigh Wells
Aug 13, 2024
The decline helped bring the annual rate of inflation at the wholesale level down to 2.2%.
The decline in labor costs means a decline in jobs, or wages, or both. That's bad news for workers, but will it encourage the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates? Above, Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
U.S. debt just hit $35 trillion. Is it putting the global economy at risk?

by Stacey Vanek Smith
Aug 13, 2024
If you add up government debt around the world, it totals $91 trillion. More than a third of it comes from one country: The U.S.
The national debt has ballooned to cosmic proportions.
NASA/JHUAPL/SWRI via Getty Images
How the snack industry is responding to Ozempic

by Matt Levin
Aug 13, 2024
Food and beverage developers are working overtime on new products that appeal to the changing tastes of obesity drug users.
People taking appetite-suppressing treatments like Ozempic are more likely to eat small servings of high-protein foods rather than large portions of salty snacks and baked goods.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Home Depot CEO cites "macroeconomic uncertainty" in earnings report

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 13, 2024
The company says customers are deferring big renovation projects because of high interest rates and economic worries.
When consumers spend less because they’re concerned the economy might not do so well, that can cause the economy to not do so well.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Why Canada has become a critical supplier of crude oil to the U.S.

by Elizabeth Trovall
Aug 13, 2024
It's an international love story of sorts, featuring "thick, heavy, goopy crude oil."
"We're now in this position where we have these very high-tech refineries that can process the really heavy crude,” says Ryan Kellogg with the University of Chicago.
Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Ride With You" Poolside, Ben Browning
"2 The Music" KAYTRANADA
"A Tune for Jack" Lemon Jelly
"Heat Waves" Glass Animals
"Everything Now" Arcade Fire

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

