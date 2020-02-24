Feb 24, 2020
Take a deep breath
We get some context for today's big COVID-19 market reaction. Plus, made-to-order clothing at scale and an increase in seasonal work visas.
United States of Work
Meet Scott, 51, family physician
The Bureau of Labor Statistics would categorize his occupation under "management, professional, and related occupations," along with four in 10 US workers.
For U.S. consumers, COVID-19 is not a big concern ... yet
U.S. financial markets plunged Monday on growing fears of the disease. Consumers have not shown concern, but that could change.
Trump administration poised to raise cap on seasonal visas again this year
H-2B visas are capped at 66,000 per year, but the law allows the Department of Homeland Security to nearly double that.
Can made-to-order fashion change how we shop?
A slate of startups are working to make custom clothing, fast.
A customs broker battles the effects of COVID-19
Gretchen Blough of Erie, Pennsylvania, explains how business out of China has "screeched to a halt."
