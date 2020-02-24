Take a deep breath

Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Feb 24, 2020
We get some context for today's big COVID-19 market reaction. Plus, made-to-order clothing at scale and an increase in seasonal work visas.

Meet Scott, 51, family physician

by Maria Hollenhorst Feb 18, 2020
The Bureau of Labor Statistics would categorize his occupation under "management, professional, and related occupations," along with four in 10 US workers.
Cassidy Brauner
Coronavirus

For U.S. consumers, COVID-19 is not a big concern ... yet

by Mitchell Hartman Feb 24, 2020
U.S. financial markets plunged Monday on growing fears of the disease. Consumers have not shown concern, but that could change.
A woman in a facial mask walks by the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 3.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Trump administration poised to raise cap on seasonal visas again this year

by Kristin Schwab Feb 24, 2020
H-2B visas are capped at 66,000 per year, but the law allows the Department of Homeland Security to nearly double that.
For seasonal businesses like crabbing, a visa lottery application is no guarantee.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Can made-to-order fashion change how we shop?

by Kai Ryssdal, Alli Fam, and Bennett Purser Feb 24, 2020
A slate of startups are working to make custom clothing, fast.
Models walk the runway during the Marco De Vincenzo fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week.
Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images
Coronavirus

A customs broker battles the effects of COVID-19

by Bennett Purser Feb 24, 2020
Gretchen Blough of Erie, Pennsylvania, explains how business out of China has "screeched to a halt."
A deserted street in Shanghai on Feb. 6.
Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images
Yin And Yang Uyama Hiroto
Sometimes Beach Fossils
You're Not Good Enough Blood Orange
Megaton Mile Local Natives

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer