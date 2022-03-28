Suspending state gas taxes may not do much for pain at the pump
Also on today's show: a bill to address Maine's shortage of rural attorneys and a look at those round-up donations made in the checkout line.
Segments From this episode
Inflation fuels drive to suspend state gasoline taxes
Levies average 37 cents a gallon nationwide. Three states have made the move and more may join them, but it might not provide enough relief.
Best picture win for "CODA" a milestone for streaming services
Apple TV+ invests in a small number of high-end original productions, consistent with the tech giant's premium product line.
Tribal governments shore up infrastructure with federal pandemic aid
"The impact is going to be huge in Indian Country," one leader said. "Because we’ve never had an investment in our infrastructure."
More businesses are asking us to "round up" for charity. How much change does it take to make change?
Research finds more people will agree to round a purchase up for charity than give a whole dollar. The reason: It hurts less.
In Maine, hopes turn to law students amid dearth of rural attorneys
Lawmakers consider a proposal that might convince some law students to work and live in rural communities.
This banker-turned-dog-groomer travels nationwide to help pet parents
Brian Taylor wants to travel to all 50 states and groom more than 10,000 dogs.
Music from the episode
Bonita Applebum A Tribe Called Quest
Girls In June Dirty Art Club
Phthalo Blue Monster Rally
Cruise Astronautica
Drive Incubus
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer