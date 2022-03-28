Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Suspending state gas taxes may not do much for pain at the pump
Mar 28, 2022

Suspending state gas taxes may not do much for pain at the pump

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also on today's show: a bill to address Maine's shortage of rural attorneys and a look at those round-up donations made in the checkout line.

Segments From this episode

Inflation fuels drive to suspend state gasoline taxes

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 28, 2022
Levies average 37 cents a gallon nationwide. Three states have made the move and more may join them, but it might not provide enough relief.
Gas prices have leaped since a year ago, and some states have suspended taxes on the product to compensate.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Best picture win for "CODA" a milestone for streaming services

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 28, 2022
Apple TV+ invests in a small number of high-end original productions, consistent with the tech giant's premium product line.
The cast and producers of "CODA," honored as best picture during the Academy Awards. The win marks a shift for an industry that was slow to embrace streaming platforms.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Tribal governments shore up infrastructure with federal pandemic aid

by Savannah Maher
Mar 28, 2022
"The impact is going to be huge in Indian Country," one leader said. "Because we’ve never had an investment in our infrastructure."
Tribal governments are using CARES Act funding to invest in health care, high-speed internet, housing and food security.
Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

More businesses are asking us to "round up" for charity. How much change does it take to make change?

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 28, 2022
Research finds more people will agree to round a purchase up for charity than give a whole dollar. The reason: It hurts less.
Research shows that consumers are more inclined to "round up" purchases for charity at checkout than they are to donate a full dollar.
Al Bello/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In Maine, hopes turn to law students amid dearth of rural attorneys

by Robbie Feinberg
Mar 28, 2022
Lawmakers consider a proposal that might convince some law students to work and live in rural communities.
Legislators have proposed allowing law students to work at a legal aid clinic in Fort Kent to alleviate the shortage of lawyers in the area.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

This banker-turned-dog-groomer travels nationwide to help pet parents

by Anais Amin
Mar 28, 2022
Brian Taylor wants to travel to all 50 states and groom more than 10,000 dogs.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Bonita Applebum A Tribe Called Quest
Girls In June Dirty Art Club
Phthalo Blue Monster Rally
Cruise Astronautica
Drive Incubus

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:57 PM PDT
27:55
7:39 AM PDT
7:34
1:42 PM PDT
1:50
2:34 AM PDT
8:39
Mar 25, 2022
20:03
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Inflation fuels drive to suspend state gasoline taxes
Inflation fuels drive to suspend state gasoline taxes
Best picture win for "CODA" a milestone for streaming services
Best picture win for "CODA" a milestone for streaming services
More businesses are asking us to "round up" for charity. How much change does it take to make change?
More businesses are asking us to "round up" for charity. How much change does it take to make change?
Tribal governments shore up infrastructure with federal pandemic aid
COVID-19
Tribal governments shore up infrastructure with federal pandemic aid