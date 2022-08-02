Supply chain déjà vu
Current supply chain woes look an awful lot like last year's. Today, we'll take the pulse of the networks that move goods around the globe. Plus, many inundated Kentuckians lack flood insurance.
U.S. oil refiners are doing well, even though gasoline prices are down
Why? It's called the crack spread.
The state of the supply chain in 2022? A lot like 2021.
Uncertainty and high costs continue to worry businesses and exert upward pressure on inflation.
Few homeowners in Kentucky's flooded areas have flood insurance
Nationwide, only 4 in 100 homes are covered, a FEMA official says. Without it, victims are pretty much on their own.
How some small businesses are bracing themselves for a downturn
They aren’t waiting to find out whether the economy is contracting — they’re proactively preparing for it.
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer