COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Structural economic racism
Jun 2, 2020

Structural economic racism

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: what brands are and aren't saying around Black Lives Matter and the disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street right now.

Stories From this episode

What the current protests have to do with economic inequality

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
Jun 2, 2020
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Dorothy Brown, Emory University, about the racial economic divide.
Protesters in front of the White House on Tuesday.
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Marketers are embracing Black Lives Matter

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 2, 2020
Brands have long embraced the symbols of counterculture. Now, they're embracing an underlying cause.
The Nike campaign that embraced athlete-activist Colin Kaepernick in 2018. Many brands are now using Black Lives Matter content in their messaging.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Do you sometimes wonder, what is the stock market thinking?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 2, 2020
Mostly about the future — and the Fed.
Ever look at the stock market and make this face?
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

As emergency declarations abound, how are resources doled out?

by Andy Uhler
Jun 2, 2020
Money is allocated differently depending on the type of disaster declaration and who is declaring it.
Virus testing tents set up in the garage of Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Facing another month of costs in the coronavirus economy

by Andie Corban
Jun 2, 2020
We check in with two people whose employment has been disrupted by the pandemic.
Another month, another monthly credit card bill.
Damien Meyer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
COVID-19

The construction industry's getting back to work after shedding a million jobs

by Amy Scott
Jun 2, 2020
And more job losses are likely on the way.
A house being built in Phoenix. Residential construction fell 4.5% in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Chinese semiconductor firm to raise $2.8 billion as it seeks to catch world leaders

by Scott Tong
Jun 2, 2020
The firm wants to catch up with the leading-edge chips made by U.S., South Korean and Taiwanese companies.
Semiconductors on a circuit board that powers a video camera. Chinese firm SMIC is raising billions to upgrade its manufacturing technology.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

With production shut down, TV networks experiment with fall schedules

by Jasmine Garsd
Jun 2, 2020
Without the ability to film scripted series, some networks are planning to air shows that have already aired, either abroad or on cable.
The coronavirus lockdown is forcing networks to use alternative means of programming.
Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!

Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.

you make a difference