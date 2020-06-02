Jun 2, 2020
Structural economic racism
Plus: what brands are and aren't saying around Black Lives Matter and the disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street right now.
Stories From this episode
What the current protests have to do with economic inequality
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Dorothy Brown, Emory University, about the racial economic divide.
Marketers are embracing Black Lives Matter
Brands have long embraced the symbols of counterculture. Now, they're embracing an underlying cause.
Do you sometimes wonder, what is the stock market thinking?
Mostly about the future — and the Fed.
As emergency declarations abound, how are resources doled out?
Money is allocated differently depending on the type of disaster declaration and who is declaring it.
Facing another month of costs in the coronavirus economy
We check in with two people whose employment has been disrupted by the pandemic.
The construction industry's getting back to work after shedding a million jobs
And more job losses are likely on the way.
Chinese semiconductor firm to raise $2.8 billion as it seeks to catch world leaders
The firm wants to catch up with the leading-edge chips made by U.S., South Korean and Taiwanese companies.
With production shut down, TV networks experiment with fall schedules
Without the ability to film scripted series, some networks are planning to air shows that have already aired, either abroad or on cable.
