Stress-Googling “recession”? You’re not alone.
Mar 18, 2025

Stress-Googling "recession"? You're not alone.

Marketplace
We break down what the data says. Plus, more recession signals: Gold prices spike and tariffs strain an already-stressed construction sector.

Segments From this episode

Tariffs could pinch the already tight building industry

by Caleigh Wells
Mar 18, 2025
New residential building permits are down. High prices on building materials could further slow new construction.
New building permits in February fell 6.8% from the same month in 2024, according to new data release by the Census Bureau.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Liquefied natural gas is booming U.S. export

by Elizabeth Trovall
Mar 18, 2025
Known as LNG, much of it is headed to Europe and other parts of the world in amounts expected to double over the next five years, according to S&P Global.
Natural gas is sent through an industrial refrigeration process before being exported. Above, liquefied natural gas lines run to an LNG terminal in Lusby, Maryland.
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Uncertainty drives gold to record prices

by Savannah Peters
Mar 18, 2025
Gold futures rose above $3,000 per ounce.
Gold prices have hit a record high as investors seek more stable commodities.
Yoray Liberman/Getty Images
How government-issued credits have supported Tesla and other EV makers

by Henry Epp
Mar 18, 2025
Companies that make gas-powered vehicles need regulatory credits. Tesla and Rivian have plenty to sell to them.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

