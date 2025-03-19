Stress-Googling “recession”? You’re not alone.
We break down what the data says. Plus, more recession signals: Gold prices spike and tariffs strain an already-stressed construction sector.
Tariffs could pinch the already tight building industry
New residential building permits are down. High prices on building materials could further slow new construction.
Liquefied natural gas is booming U.S. export
Known as LNG, much of it is headed to Europe and other parts of the world in amounts expected to double over the next five years, according to S&P Global.
Uncertainty drives gold to record prices
Gold futures rose above $3,000 per ounce.
How government-issued credits have supported Tesla and other EV makers
Companies that make gas-powered vehicles need regulatory credits. Tesla and Rivian have plenty to sell to them.
