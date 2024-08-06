Why we freak out when the stock market freaks out
Also, the not-so-bad reasons for the higher jobless rate, and "stealth shopping" is on the rise.
How do big swings in the stock market affect consumer behavior?
The markets have been on a roller-coaster ride, and it seems we invest more emotion in the downs than the ups.
The higher unemployment rate may not be a bad thing this time
July's increase was not driven by layoffs. The data reflected the larger number of people who are actively seeking jobs.
Mobile home parks shelter many who seek low costs, but they can't keep out risk
Housing costs have jumped in Boulder, Colorado. Can the state and city protect low-income residents?
When the viral moment fades, will the sparkle stay?
"Virality is fleeting," says Kelsey Campion. "We could go viral tomorrow. We could go viral in a year, we could never go viral again."
Google's big antitrust case has historic parallels in the 1911 Standard Oil decision
The two companies' market dominance, and their anti-competitive playbooks, have similarities.
Stealth shopping — hiding purchases from spouses — is on the rise
As online shopping has become the norm, some people's spending habits have become stealth missions to keep from their partners.
