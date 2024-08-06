Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Why we freak out when the stock market freaks out
Aug 6, 2024

Why we freak out when the stock market freaks out

damircudic/Getty Images
Also, the not-so-bad reasons for the higher jobless rate, and "stealth shopping" is on the rise.

Segments From this episode

How do big swings in the stock market affect consumer behavior?

by Samantha Fields
Aug 6, 2024
The markets have been on a roller-coaster ride, and it seems we invest more emotion in the downs than the ups.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The higher unemployment rate may not be a bad thing this time

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 6, 2024
July's increase was not driven by layoffs. The data reflected the larger number of people who are actively seeking jobs.
More people have entered the job market recently, possibly drawn by a healthy environment for salaries.
ljubaphoto/Getty Images
Mobile home parks shelter many who seek low costs, but they can't keep out risk 

by Elizabeth Trovall
Aug 6, 2024
Housing costs have jumped in Boulder, Colorado. Can the state and city protect low-income residents?
Miriam De Santiago helps her Spanish-speaking neighbors learn about their rights as tenants.
Elizabeth Trovall/Marketplace
My Economy

When the viral moment fades, will the sparkle stay?

by Sean McHenry
Aug 6, 2024
"Virality is fleeting," says Kelsey Campion. "We could go viral tomorrow. We could go viral in a year, we could never go viral again."
"Similar to going viral, this slowdown is also a moment in time that in two years, we’ll look back on and see things very differently,” says Kelsey Campion, owner of Fringe + Co in New Orleans.
Courtesy Kelsey Campion
Google's big antitrust case has historic parallels in the 1911 Standard Oil decision

by Daniel Ackerman
Aug 6, 2024
The two companies' market dominance, and their anti-competitive playbooks, have similarities.
The Supreme Court's decision against Google is a parallel to monopoly-busting efforts generations ago.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Stealth shopping — hiding purchases from spouses — is on the rise

by Kristin Schwab and Aleezeh Hasan
Aug 6, 2024
As online shopping has become the norm, some people's spending habits have become stealth missions to keep from their partners.
More people are shopping from home, but larger spending habits have become secrets to be kept from significant others.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Concussion" Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
"Uptown Cabaret" Oddissee
"A Little Piano" DJ Mitsu The Beats
"Look What I've Done" Maverick Sabre
"Hard to Say Goodbye" Washed Out

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

