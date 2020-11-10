Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Still struggling to find work
Nov 10, 2020

Still struggling to find work

On today's show, a look at the challenge of job searching during COVID-19. Plus, what market distortion is, and what it has to do with Amazon.

Segments From this episode

Unemployment 2020

Nearly two job seekers for every job: What it's like to look for work now

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 10, 2020
The unemployment rate is down, and more people are returning to the labor force. But finding a job isn't easy.
A woman closes up a liquor store in Seattle in July. Job searchers are having a hard time finding work during the pandemic.
David Ryder/Getty Images
COVID-19

Ulta Beauty will open mini-shops within Target stores

by Erika Beras
Nov 10, 2020
Since the pandemic has changed behavior of cosmetics customers, analysts expect both Ulta Beauty and Target to benefit from their partnership.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
How some farmers are feeling about Biden's election

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Nov 10, 2020
Iowa corn and soybean farmer April Hemmes says farmers are wondering how quickly Biden will undo some of Trump's policies.
"Agriculture around here really, really focuses on livestock and the biofuels," says April Hemmes, above on her farm in Hampton, Iowa, in 2019.
Ben Hethcoat/Marketplace
Shelf Life

The agrarian roots of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon whiskey

by Wright Thompson
Nov 10, 2020
Like all Kentucky bourbons, the famous whiskey brand owes its origin to American tax law.
In his new book, “Pappyland: A Story of Family, Fine Bourbon, and the Things That Last,” author Wright Thompson explains how tax policy helped Kentucky become the whiskey capital of America.
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Music from the episode

More Flying Lotus, Anderson .Paak
Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer John Lee Hooker
One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer John Lee Hooker
Soul Vibration J-Walk

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
