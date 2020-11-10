Nov 10, 2020
Still struggling to find work
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
On today's show, a look at the challenge of job searching during COVID-19. Plus, what market distortion is, and what it has to do with Amazon.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Nearly two job seekers for every job: What it's like to look for work now
The unemployment rate is down, and more people are returning to the labor force. But finding a job isn't easy.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Ulta Beauty will open mini-shops within Target stores
Since the pandemic has changed behavior of cosmetics customers, analysts expect both Ulta Beauty and Target to benefit from their partnership.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
How some farmers are feeling about Biden's election
Iowa corn and soybean farmer April Hemmes says farmers are wondering how quickly Biden will undo some of Trump's policies.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The agrarian roots of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon whiskey
Like all Kentucky bourbons, the famous whiskey brand owes its origin to American tax law.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
More Flying Lotus, Anderson .Paak
Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer John Lee Hooker
One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer John Lee Hooker
Soul Vibration J-Walk
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer