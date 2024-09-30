Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We're 20% of the way to our goal of 2,500 donations by Friday! Help us catch up ⏩ Give Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
You gotta start paying back those student loans. No, really.
Sep 30, 2024

You gotta start paying back those student loans. No, really.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Sept. 30 marks the end of an "on ramp" period that gave borrowers a year to figure out their repayment plan. Plus, manufacturing sector bright spots and transit funding cuts.

Segments From this episode

Marketplace

by
Sep 30, 2024
Sept. 30 marks the end of an "on ramp" period that gave borrowers a year to figure out their repayment plan. Plus, manufacturing sector bright spots and transit funding cuts.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Tangerine" Beach Fossils
"Antenna" Bonobo
"Esperar Pra Ver" Poolside, Fatnotronic
"Brukstep" Mark de Clive-Lowe
"What They Do" The Roots
"1 Thing" Amerie

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:06 PM PDT
28:43
2:35 PM PDT
11:55
6:11 AM PDT
8:20
3:13 AM PDT
11:06
Sep 27, 2024
10:39
Sep 26, 2024
47:47
Sep 25, 2024
33:39
Windfalls and vet bills
This Is Uncomfortable
Windfalls and vet bills
When companies tell employees who to vote for
Office Politics
When companies tell employees who to vote for
How online scammers hijack your brain
Financially Inclined
How online scammers hijack your brain
In uncertain times, the prepper supply business is booming
In uncertain times, the prepper supply business is booming