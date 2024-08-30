Breaking GroundOlympics 2024I've Always Wondered ...My EconomyElection 2024

Spending more, saving less
Aug 30, 2024

Spending more, saving less

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
That's a key takeaway from the July personal consumption expenditures report. We'll explain what it all means. Plus, what the heck is a fiscal year?

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Nela Richardson at ADP about the today’s personal consumption expenditure index data release, sentiment towards the upcoming rate cut, and what economic data revisions means.

How do corporate tax rate changes affect the economy?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 30, 2024
Corporate tax policy is a big election issue, partly because those taxes can be a key source of revenue for the government.
“Raising the corporate tax rate can reduce investment, or reducing the corporate tax rate can increase investment,” says Kyle Pomerleau, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
ronstik/iStock/Getty Images
What's a fiscal year?

by Sofia Terenzio

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal explains why some companies and the federal government take different 12-month approaches to measuring a year.

Americans are spending a lot and not saving much. Economists aren't too worried. Yet.

by Caleigh Wells
Aug 30, 2024
One reason? Savings rates are coming down from a high early in the pandemic, when many Americans were able to hold on to extra cash.
With wage growth, falling inflation and increased consumer spending in the U.S. — signs of a strong economy — is a low savings rate cause for alarm?
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Why investment in public pools took a dive

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Aug 30, 2024
As summer temperatures rise, some see the public pool as climate adaptation infrastructure, says journalist Eve Adams.
"[Public pools] offer this really important and reprieve from extreme heat that, as anyone who's lived through the past summer can tell you, is getting to be a real problem in cities," said journalist Eve Andrews.
Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Cool Kids Harmless
Kiss Me More Doja Cat
Pacific Theme Broken Social Scene
A Thousand Shapes of Change Tommy Guerrero
Resonance Home

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

