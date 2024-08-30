Spending more, saving less
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
That's a key takeaway from the July personal consumption expenditures report. We'll explain what it all means. Plus, what the heck is a fiscal year?
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Nela Richardson at ADP about the today’s personal consumption expenditure index data release, sentiment towards the upcoming rate cut, and what economic data revisions means.
How do corporate tax rate changes affect the economy?
Corporate tax policy is a big election issue, partly because those taxes can be a key source of revenue for the government.
What's a fiscal year?
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal explains why some companies and the federal government take different 12-month approaches to measuring a year.
Americans are spending a lot and not saving much. Economists aren't too worried. Yet.
One reason? Savings rates are coming down from a high early in the pandemic, when many Americans were able to hold on to extra cash.
Why investment in public pools took a dive
As summer temperatures rise, some see the public pool as climate adaptation infrastructure, says journalist Eve Adams.
Music from the episode
Cool Kids Harmless
Kiss Me More Doja Cat
Pacific Theme Broken Social Scene
A Thousand Shapes of Change Tommy Guerrero
Resonance Home
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer