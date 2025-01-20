Sorry, we can’t hear you through all the economic noise
The fall was marked by a contentious election, natural disasters and labor strikes. Can economists still trust the numbers? Plus, corporate concentration in the retail landscape.
What’s behind the global rise in bond yields?
In the U.S., it's partly due to expectations of a stronger, more inflationary future economy with bigger budget deficits.
Fewer, bigger players dominate retail landscape
Some call shifts in the industry a retail apocalypse as more companies close locations or file for bankruptcy.
Running a brick-and-mortar is more than just "what's on the racks"
Kellen James, owner of Silhouette Sneakers and Art in Tulsa, OK, reflects on his first year as a business owner.
