Sorry, we can’t hear you through all the economic noise
Jan 20, 2025

Sorry, we can't hear you through all the economic noise

cyano66/Getty Images
The fall was marked by a contentious election, natural disasters and labor strikes. Can economists still trust the numbers? Plus, corporate concentration in the retail landscape.

Segments From this episode

What’s behind the global rise in bond yields?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 20, 2025
In the U.S., it's partly due to expectations of a stronger, more inflationary future economy with bigger budget deficits.
Torsten Asmus/Getty Images
Fewer, bigger players dominate retail landscape

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 20, 2025
Some call shifts in the industry a retail apocalypse as more companies close locations or file for bankruptcy.
Some discount retailers like T.J. Maxx are doing well right now.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Running a brick-and-mortar is more than just "what's on the racks"

by Sean McHenry

Kellen James, owner of Silhouette Sneakers and Art in Tulsa, OK, reflects on his first year as a business owner.

Music from the episode

"Ghost Walk" The Budos Band
"Outer Sunset" Tycho
"Diving Woman" Japanese Breakfast
"Uncle ACE" Blood Orange
"North Star" Future Islands

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

