Marketplace

Some workers haven't recovered from the government shutdown

Jan 24, 2020
Some workers haven’t recovered from the government shutdown
Jan 24, 2020

Some workers haven’t recovered from the government shutdown

Plus: The head of the New York subway system steps down, the "American Dirt" controversy and how China is responding to the coronavirus.

Stories From this episode

In China, coronavirus curbs New Year celebrations ... and spending

by Jennifer Pak Jan 24, 2020
The holiday is usually a peak purchasing period, but the illness is threatening to derail the much-needed bump in the Chinese economy.
Shoppers wearing masks Wednesday prepare for Lunar New Year in Wuhan, ground zero of the coronavirus outbreak.
Photo by Getty Images
China's service economy imperiled by virus emergency

by Scott Tong Jan 24, 2020
Services now form a key sector in China's economy.
Residents wear masks while buying vegetables in the market on Jan. 23th, 2020 in Wuhan, China.
Getty Images
Government shutdown 2019

A year after the shutdown, federal contractors still digging out of a financial hole

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer Jan 24, 2020
The longest government shutdown in U.S. history has had lasting effects for workers.
Government workers protest the shutdown on Jan. 10, 2019, in Chicago.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Amazon restricts reviews of "American Dirt"

by Amy Scott Jan 24, 2020
Comments on the controversial new book must be written by verified buyers, raising questions about the company’s influence on speech.
Daniel Roland/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Sakura Trees Saib
Komorebi Craft Spells
Suddenly Junip
Goodness Emancipator
Dirty Harry Gorillaz
Flight to the Jungle (Landing) Monster Rally
J-Boy Phoenix

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
Thanks to our sponsors