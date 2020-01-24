Jan 24, 2020
Some workers haven’t recovered from the government shutdown
Plus: The head of the New York subway system steps down, the "American Dirt" controversy and how China is responding to the coronavirus.
Stories From this episode
In China, coronavirus curbs New Year celebrations ... and spending
The holiday is usually a peak purchasing period, but the illness is threatening to derail the much-needed bump in the Chinese economy.
China's service economy imperiled by virus emergency
Services now form a key sector in China's economy.
Government shutdown 2019
A year after the shutdown, federal contractors still digging out of a financial hole
The longest government shutdown in U.S. history has had lasting effects for workers.
Amazon restricts reviews of "American Dirt"
Comments on the controversial new book must be written by verified buyers, raising questions about the company’s influence on speech.
Music from the episode
Sakura Trees Saib
Komorebi Craft Spells
Suddenly Junip
Goodness Emancipator
Dirty Harry Gorillaz
Flight to the Jungle (Landing) Monster Rally
J-Boy Phoenix
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer