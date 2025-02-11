Some things haven’t changed
Amid dizzying policy change, consumers are standing pat on their economic outlook. Plus, an Ohio data center boom.
Aside from Trump tariffs, steel and aluminum have little in common
The metals are paired as targets for import duties, but they serve different markets. Domestic steel has spare capacity, aluminum not so much.
A lot of things changed in January — but not consumers' inflation forecasts
Consumers still forecast about 3% inflation, according to a New York Federal Reserve Bank survey. Responses also reflect a looser job market.
Consumers spend just as much on restaurants lately, just on fewer occasions
The average American puts about 60% of their food budget toward groceries and 40% toward eating out, according to Circana.
Ohio data center boom shows Big Tech planting seeds in Middle America
Journalist Mya Frazier wrote about sequoia-sized electric power poles, farmland price inflation and the impact on communities.
Do safety inspections make your car safer or put your wallet at risk?
Texas has joined the list of states that don't require annual vehicle check-ups. With or without the regulation, there are costs for motorists.
It’s not just home prices and mortgage rates. Insurance and property taxes are higher these days, too.
Home insurance premiums are 52% higher than they were in 2020, and the average homeowner is now putting about a third of their monthly payment to taxes and insurance.
Yuce Dag Basinda Altin Gun
Patience Tame Impala
Wind on the Water Shook
Coffee Cold Galt MacDermot
Level of Concern Twenty One Pilots
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer