May 29, 2020
Some of those temporary layoffs might become permanent
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today, we do the numbers. Plus: tourism, bar reopenings and problems in the supply chain.
Subscribe on
Music from the episode
Becoming a Tree Richard Houghten
Sea Legs The Shins
Wicked Game Chris Isaak
Make Me Better Little People
Sweat Moss Of Aura
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
Vale Maribou State
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.