Solutions to the housing shortage
Some experts argue that tax breaks would encourage more construction. Others advocate for less restrictive zoning laws.
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and David Gura at Bloomberg about the Federal Reserve chair’s news conference yesterday, the parts of the economy that are “catching up” as inflation settles, and the rest of the week’s economic news.
Consumer sentiment rises again as inflation pressures ease
The University of Michigan survey was done before Election Day. Optimism about future economic conditions is at best level in nearly four years.
Smart thermostats and virtual power plants make the most of excess energy
These tools help lower peak demand as our economy is increasingly electrified.
Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic
Corn and soybean farmer April Hemmes is preparing for new tariffs from a second Trump administration.
Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage
Experts weigh in.
"Concussion" Delvon Omar Organ Trio
"Confessions" Sudan Archive
"Flip Flop Vibe" The BREED
"Wind on the Water" Shook
"Atomized" Andrew Bird
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer