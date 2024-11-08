Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Solutions to the housing shortage
Nov 8, 2024

Solutions to the housing shortage

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Maansi Srivastava/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Some experts argue that tax breaks would encourage more construction. Others advocate for less restrictive zoning laws.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and David Gura at Bloomberg about the Federal Reserve chair’s news conference yesterday, the parts of the economy that are “catching up” as inflation settles, and the rest of the week’s economic news.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Consumer sentiment rises again as inflation pressures ease

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 8, 2024
The University of Michigan survey was done before Election Day. Optimism about future economic conditions is at best level in nearly four years.
Most Americans don't believe that which leader is in power has a big effect on their economic lives, according to The Conference Board. Prices and inflation top most consumers' lists.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Smart thermostats and virtual power plants make the most of excess energy

by Elizabeth Trovall
Nov 8, 2024
These tools help lower peak demand as our economy is increasingly electrified.
A virtual power plant in Texas would use smart thermostats to cool homes when demand — and prices — are lower, and raise the temperature when they are higher.
Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Nov 8, 2024
Corn and soybean farmer April Hemmes is preparing for new tariffs from a second Trump administration.
April Hemmes says farmers like her are "running scared" because over half of their soybeans are exported to China.
Ben Hethcoat/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage

by Amy Scott
Nov 8, 2024
Experts weigh in.
There are several solutions at the local, state and federal level to solve the housing shortage.
Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Concussion" Delvon Omar Organ Trio
"Confessions" Sudan Archive
"Flip Flop Vibe" The BREED
"Wind on the Water" Shook
"Atomized" Andrew Bird

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:45 PM PST
27:35
7:39 AM PST
9:10
3:05 AM PST
11:48
Nov 7, 2024
14:43
Nov 5, 2024
25:09
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Oct 23, 2024
18:24
Trump inherits a sturdy economy
Election 2024
Trump inherits a sturdy economy
Trump says he'll claw back unspent money from the IRA. That may not be easy.
A Warmer World
Trump says he'll claw back unspent money from the IRA. That may not be easy.
Why stocks jumped after Trump's election
Election 2024
Why stocks jumped after Trump's election
How Trump's plan to deport more immigrants could affect the economy
Election 2024
How Trump's plan to deport more immigrants could affect the economy