So what can the Fed actually do about inflation?
Plus: A look at mixed messaging on oil consumption and how some companies are profiting from supply chain hiccups.
The Fed has ways to put the brakes on rising prices
Most of them need a little time to slow the economy down.
Oil supply may finally catch up with demand. But what about emissions?
There's a disconnect between the ongoing demand for fossil fuels and White House messaging about reaching net-zero emissions.
Shopping for a new car is hard — and may stay that way
The global chip shortage. Supply chain headaches. Empty dealer lots and sky-high prices. New car shopping isn't for the faint of heart.
Does the DIY home improvement boom have staying power?
Do-it-yourself projects were declining. Then the pandemic arrived.
How some companies manage to profit from supply chain kinks
While businesses are not immune to the global logistics nightmare, those that primarily source domestically have an advantage.
In rural West Texas, the demand for well water is growing
People have been moving to far West Texas during the pandemic, but officials are concerned there isn't enough water to go around.
