Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Take two minutes to invest in the future of public media by starting a recurring gift to Marketplace. 🎁 🔁 Donate Today!
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
So, about those tax cuts from Trump’s first term…
Feb 5, 2025

So, about those tax cuts from Trump’s first term…

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Some of President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts are set to expire this year. We take a look at their economic impact. Plus, the legal outlook on Elon Musk gaining access to the Treasury's payment system.

Segments From this episode

Trump's Second Term

Is the way Trump and Musk are running the economy even legal?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Feb 5, 2025
Kai Ryssdal speaks with an expert in constitutional and administrative law about how the Trump administration is running the economy.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, left, and Howard Lutnick, Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, stand Behind President Donald Trump on February 3, 2025.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The services part of the economy is growing much faster than the part that makes things  

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 5, 2025
ADP estimates that the services sector gained 190,000 jobs in January and the production sector lost 6,000.
The "making things" part of the economy — think manufacturing and construction — lost jobs in January. But the services sector gained a ton.
Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Los Angeles Wildfires

Loss of costly homes in urban areas made LA wildfires a financial disaster

by Caleigh Wells
Feb 5, 2025
A UCLA report estimates $75 billion in insured losses alone, far more than the next four most destructive California wildfires combined.
Most homes lost in the Eaton blaze were built long before modern fire codes, making them more vulnerable.
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
National Debt

A look at the economic impact of the 2017 tax cuts

by Stacey Vanek Smith
Feb 5, 2025
The Trump administration said the tax cuts would pay for themselves, but according to a study “that's just not true at all."
Donald Trump signing into law the Tax Cut and Reform Bill, a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package, in December 2017.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

This couple took living on the water to a whole new level

by Nicholas Guiang
Feb 5, 2025
In 2021, Sarah and Brandon Jones moved to a floating cabin on Lake Fontana in western North Carolina. Even after renovations, living on the water was cheaper than land.
Since buying their first floating cabin in 2021, Brandon and Sarah Jones have bought, renovated and sold two more floating cabins.
Courtesy Sarah Jones
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Green Eyes Arlo Park
Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Pras
Carefully Little People
When the Lights Go Down Prince

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:41 PM PST
29:45
7:30 AM PST
9:54
3:04 AM PST
9:20
Feb 4, 2025
27:47
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Musk-led DOGE has access to the U.S. Treasury's payment system. What will they do with it?
Musk-led DOGE has access to the U.S. Treasury's payment system. What will they do with it?
How Congress — and not the president — controls how taxpayer money is spent
National Debt
How Congress — and not the president — controls how taxpayer money is spent
"We've got to be more careful and prudent of how fast rates could come down,” says Chicago Fed chief
"We've got to be more careful and prudent of how fast rates could come down,” says Chicago Fed chief
Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena
Los Angeles Wildfires
Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena