So, about those tax cuts from Trump’s first term…
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Some of President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts are set to expire this year. We take a look at their economic impact. Plus, the legal outlook on Elon Musk gaining access to the Treasury's payment system.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Is the way Trump and Musk are running the economy even legal?
Kai Ryssdal speaks with an expert in constitutional and administrative law about how the Trump administration is running the economy.
The services part of the economy is growing much faster than the part that makes things
ADP estimates that the services sector gained 190,000 jobs in January and the production sector lost 6,000.
Loss of costly homes in urban areas made LA wildfires a financial disaster
A UCLA report estimates $75 billion in insured losses alone, far more than the next four most destructive California wildfires combined.
A look at the economic impact of the 2017 tax cuts
The Trump administration said the tax cuts would pay for themselves, but according to a study “that's just not true at all."
This couple took living on the water to a whole new level
In 2021, Sarah and Brandon Jones moved to a floating cabin on Lake Fontana in western North Carolina. Even after renovations, living on the water was cheaper than land.
Music from the episode
Green Eyes Arlo Park
Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Pras
Carefully Little People
When the Lights Go Down Prince
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer