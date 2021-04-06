Apr 6, 2021
Small businesses take on Amazon
Small Business Rising says Amazon’s size and market power effectively block small businesses from competing. Also: The pandemic is making people rethink their careers.
Small business coalition says Amazon brands are unfair competition
"It's a basic conflict of interest," says one small-biz advocate.
The pandemic is making people rethink their careers
Twenty-five percent of workers plan to look for a new job soon, a new survey says. The top reason: a reevaluation of work-life balance.
What Google's copyright win means for other industries
The Supreme Court's ruling that Google's use of Java was "transformative use" has some in the entertainment world worried.
Babies and toddlers are feeling pandemic stress, too
Myra Jones-Taylor of Zero to Three says children and babies can feel the stress and instability that has come with the pandemic.
“Transmigrante” traffic may boost economy of Texas border town
Central Americans who make a living towing secondhand goods over the U.S.-Mexico border have a new crossing point at Presidio.
What's in Britain's pandemic-adjusted inflation basket?
A year into the pandemic, statisticians are recalibrating the algorithms and metrics that measure how healthy our economies are.
