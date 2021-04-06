The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Small businesses take on Amazon
Apr 6, 2021

Small businesses take on Amazon

Small Business Rising says Amazon’s size and market power effectively block small businesses from competing. Also: The pandemic is making people rethink their careers.

Segments From this episode

Small business coalition says Amazon brands are unfair competition

by Justin Ho
Apr 6, 2021
"It's a basic conflict of interest," says one small-biz advocate.
Is Amazon selling its products alongside small businesses' healthy competition or a conflict of interest?
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
The pandemic is making people rethink their careers

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 6, 2021
Twenty-five percent of workers plan to look for a new job soon, a new survey says. The top reason: a reevaluation of work-life balance.
The top reason for so many people changing careers? Work-life balance.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
What Google's copyright win means for other industries

by Jasmine Garsd
Apr 6, 2021
The Supreme Court's ruling that Google's use of Java was "transformative use" has some in the entertainment world worried.
The Supreme Court's fair-use ruling in the case of Google v. Oracle sets a precedent that could have ripple effects on moviemaking.
David McNew/Getty Images
Babies and toddlers are feeling pandemic stress, too

by Amy Scott and Andie Corban
Apr 6, 2021
Myra Jones-Taylor of Zero to Three says children and babies can feel the stress and instability that has come with the pandemic.
Didier Pallages/Getty Images
“Transmigrante” traffic may boost economy of Texas border town

by Carlos Morales
Apr 6, 2021
Central Americans who make a living towing secondhand goods over the U.S.-Mexico border have a new crossing point at Presidio.
Since late March, the Presidio-Ojinaga port of entry has been open to transmigrantes, Central American drivers who travel through Mexico to their home countries to sell secondhand goods purchased in the United States.
Carlos Morales/Marfa Public Radio
What's in Britain's pandemic-adjusted inflation basket?

by Victoria Craig and Leisha Chi-Santorelli
Apr 6, 2021
A year into the pandemic, statisticians are recalibrating the algorithms and metrics that measure how healthy our economies are.
Getty Images
Music from the episode

Brea Oddisee
Glass Shamir
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers
Samui Sunrise Saib
Hard Up The Bamboos

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
