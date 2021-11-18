Small businesses attempt a new balancing act
We'll also hear how economic inequality plays out at the dinner table and what the infrastructure bill means for EV charging stations.
Segments From this episode
"What supply chain crisis?" say Target, Walmart and Home Depot
Target, Walmart and Home Depot told investors they have more than adequate inventory to weather the holidays.
EV charging stations will get a boost from the infrastructure package
The bill devotes $7.5 billion to Biden's goal — having half a million charging stations nationwide within a decade.
What's behind Netflix releasing viewing data? Flexing its muscles.
Revealing the hours spent on the platform confirms Netflix’s strength in streaming, sending messages to viewers, creators and rivals.
How economic inequality affects the American diet
In this book excerpt, Priya Fielding-Singh discusses how inequality manifests in how Americans eat.
To avoid price hikes, businesses are finding other ways to protect their margins
Some are cutting hours and reducing inventory. Others are purchasing more to get better deals from suppliers.
Prescribed burns can help reduce wildfire threat in the West
Managed burns take communication between federal officials and locals.
Music from the episode
So Good Pete Rock, The Soul Brothers
Circles Post Malone
Wishing Well Substantial, T.Lucas, Stephanie Gayle
Menagerie Monster Rally
Horizons Bertholet, Elior
Chartreuse Capital Cities
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer