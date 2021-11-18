Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Small businesses attempt a new balancing act
Nov 17, 2021

Small businesses attempt a new balancing act

We'll also hear how economic inequality plays out at the dinner table and what the infrastructure bill means for EV charging stations.

Segments From this episode

"What supply chain crisis?" say Target, Walmart and Home Depot

by Matt Levin
Nov 17, 2021
Target, Walmart and Home Depot told investors they have more than adequate inventory to weather the holidays.
Large retailers including Home Depot, Target and Walmart have all reported well-stocked inventories ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
EV charging stations will get a boost from the infrastructure package

by Samantha Fields
Nov 17, 2021
The bill devotes $7.5 billion to Biden's goal — having half a million charging stations nationwide within a decade.
An electric vehicle charging station in Southern California. The Biden administration hopes the nation will have half a million of these facilities by 2030.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
What's behind Netflix releasing viewing data? Flexing its muscles.

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 17, 2021
Revealing the hours spent on the platform confirms Netflix’s strength in streaming, sending messages to viewers, creators and rivals.
Netflix's new top 10 site shows that viewers flocked to its original film "Red Notice."
Netflix Top 10
Shelf Life

How economic inequality affects the American diet

by Priya Fielding-Singh
Nov 17, 2021
In this book excerpt, Priya Fielding-Singh discusses how inequality manifests in how Americans eat.
In her new book, "How the Other Half Eats," Priya Fielding-Singh explores the factors contributing to nutritional inequality in America. Above, people shop for fresh produce at a farmers market in New York City.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
To avoid price hikes, businesses are finding other ways to protect their margins

by Justin Ho
Nov 17, 2021
Some are cutting hours and reducing inventory. Others are purchasing more to get better deals from suppliers.
Some stores are stocking fewer items or reducing their hours to deal with rising costs. Other businesses are creating new purchasing, storage or delivery strategies.
Ralph Orlowski via Getty Images
Prescribed burns can help reduce wildfire threat in the West

by Madelyn Beck
Nov 17, 2021
Managed burns take communication between federal officials and locals.
A U.S. Forest Service truck drives along a dirt road in the Albion Mountains in southern Idaho. Prescribed burns in the area can reduce overgrown vegetation that’s crowding out the iconic aspen tree.
Madelyn Beck/Mountain West News Bureau.
Music from the episode

So Good Pete Rock, The Soul Brothers
Circles Post Malone
Wishing Well Substantial, T.Lucas, Stephanie Gayle
Menagerie Monster Rally
Horizons Bertholet, Elior
Chartreuse Capital Cities

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Louis DeJoy on why he's slowing mail and raising prices at the USPS: "We have no money"
Inflation is hiding within retail sales spikes
Biden pressures China on commitments to buy U.S. goods and services
