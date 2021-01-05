Small businesses are figuring out the year ahead

UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Jan 5, 2021

On today's show: How the pandemic has altered the way small business owners manage their companies — and their lives. Plus, who gets to decide what feminism looks like?

COVID-19

For small businesses that survived 2020 … a reset in the new year

by Kimberly Adams
Jan 5, 2021
Keeping a business afloat through the ups and downs of the pandemic has changed the way some owners manage their companies, and their own lives.
Shobha Tummala stands in front of her "Shobha" location in Rockville, MD. She said the 2020 revenues from her chain of hair removal salons will be about a third of the previous year.
Kimberly Adams/ Marketplace
Haven is folding, but there's still an opportunity to change health care

by Erika Beras
Jan 5, 2021
The company created by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan clashed with the existing infrastructure of health care.
A health care worker helps organize drive-through COVID-19 testing in Florida. The industry has dealt with new pressures in the past year.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Grocery shoppers are faster and more focused during the pandemic

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 5, 2021
Stores and manufacturers are slimming down product selection in response to shopper behavior.
Grocery shopping has become a get-in, get-out mission during COVID-19.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images
Slack outage was either stressful or delightfully freeing

by Andy Uhler
Jan 5, 2021
The popular messaging platform was down for most of the workday Monday.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
COVID-19

Biden plans federal board to surge COVID-19 testing. What might that look like?

by Scott Tong
Jan 5, 2021
To boost testing, the Biden team has proposed a federal Pandemic Testing Board, modeled after the War Production Board.
President-elect Joe Biden announces key members of his health team in December. Ramping up coronavirus testing will be one of his priorities.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Shelf Life

Who gets to decide what “feminism” looks like?

by Koa Beck
Jan 5, 2021
Read an excerpt from the new book “White Feminism: From the Suffragettes to Influencers and Who They Leave Behind,” by Koa Beck.
"Like any sorority, white feminism does have specific parameters for anyone who wants to join their cause," writes Beck. "Just ask those beyond the parameters." Above, a woman removes two masks after disinfecting a hospital room used by a COVID-19 patient.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Heart Of The City (Ain't No Love) JAY-Z
Jealousy Slum Village, Abstract Orchestra
The World Is Ours Funky DL
History Repeats Brittany Howard
Volcanic Love The Aces

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
