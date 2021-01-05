Jan 5, 2021
Small businesses are figuring out the year ahead
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
On today's show: How the pandemic has altered the way small business owners manage their companies — and their lives. Plus, who gets to decide what feminism looks like?
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
For small businesses that survived 2020 … a reset in the new year
Keeping a business afloat through the ups and downs of the pandemic has changed the way some owners manage their companies, and their own lives.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Haven is folding, but there's still an opportunity to change health care
The company created by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan clashed with the existing infrastructure of health care.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Grocery shoppers are faster and more focused during the pandemic
Stores and manufacturers are slimming down product selection in response to shopper behavior.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Slack outage was either stressful or delightfully freeing
The popular messaging platform was down for most of the workday Monday.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Biden plans federal board to surge COVID-19 testing. What might that look like?
To boost testing, the Biden team has proposed a federal Pandemic Testing Board, modeled after the War Production Board.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Who gets to decide what “feminism” looks like?
Read an excerpt from the new book “White Feminism: From the Suffragettes to Influencers and Who They Leave Behind,” by Koa Beck.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
Jealousy Slum Village, Abstract Orchestra
The World Is Ours Funky DL
History Repeats Brittany Howard
Volcanic Love The Aces
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
We’re ready for 2021, thanks to you!
Marketplace Investors kept our work strong in 2020.