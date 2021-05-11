Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Small-business owners aren’t feeling great about the future
May 11, 2021

Small-business owners aren’t feeling great about the future

On today's show: Why small-business owners' outlook is “surprisingly glum.” Plus, Simon Property Group is betting on its tenants, and Broadway is coming back.

Segments From this episode

Simon Property Group bets on retail comeback with store leases

by Marielle Segarra
May 11, 2021
The commercial landlord agreed to lower mall retailers' base rents for a bigger cut of their sales.
Rather than evict or sue some of its tenants that missed rent payments, mall owner Simon Property renegotiated "break points."
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

How is Broadway getting ready to reopen?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
May 11, 2021
Broadway producer Eva Price says getting her show, "Jagged Little Pill," up and running again is like starting over.
New York's hushed theater district in April 2020. "Broadway has persevered for so many decades, I knew we would again," says producer Eva Price.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Which rose first: the price of chicken or corn?

by Justin Ho
May 11, 2021
Food commodity prices have been rising steadily over the past several months, leading to an ever-more-expensive supply chain.
Animals that eat pricier corn are now costing more per head, like chickens. Plus, people have been eating more chicken during the pandemic.
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
My Economy

Raising prices helped this greens farmer stay afloat

by Sean McHenry
May 11, 2021
Scott Snair raised his prices before the pandemic shut down travel. When things got tough, that decision helped him stay in business.
Scott Snair purchased his Hawaii produce business in late 2019, shortly before travel dropped off and his restaurant clients stopped buying.
Courtesy Scott Snair
The pros and cons of leaving bank auto pay on autopilot

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 11, 2021
Pros: fast and convenient. Cons: getting billed twice, trouble unsubscribing from a service and losing track of payments.
Auto pay works well for fixed payments, but it can be dangerous for bills with fluctuating amounts.
fizkes via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Change DJ Premier
So We Won't Forget Khruangbin
Colours Hot Chip
Love Your Spell Is Everywhere Curtis Fuller

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Spring homebuying season makes a comeback
How COVID-19 might change packaging for good
Executives, workers see future of remote work differently
Workplace Culture
Executives, workers see future of remote work differently