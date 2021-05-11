May 11, 2021
Small-business owners aren’t feeling great about the future
On today's show: Why small-business owners' outlook is “surprisingly glum.” Plus, Simon Property Group is betting on its tenants, and Broadway is coming back.
Segments From this episode
Simon Property Group bets on retail comeback with store leases
The commercial landlord agreed to lower mall retailers' base rents for a bigger cut of their sales.
How is Broadway getting ready to reopen?
Broadway producer Eva Price says getting her show, "Jagged Little Pill," up and running again is like starting over.
Which rose first: the price of chicken or corn?
Food commodity prices have been rising steadily over the past several months, leading to an ever-more-expensive supply chain.
Raising prices helped this greens farmer stay afloat
Scott Snair raised his prices before the pandemic shut down travel. When things got tough, that decision helped him stay in business.
The pros and cons of leaving bank auto pay on autopilot
Pros: fast and convenient. Cons: getting billed twice, trouble unsubscribing from a service and losing track of payments.
