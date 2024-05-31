Slowly, but surely, the economy is cooling
U.S. consumers are pulling back on spending. Plus, why GM is discontinuing one of its classic car models.
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Amara Omeokwe at Bloomberg and Heather Long at The Washington Post about the latest U.S. inflation numbers, progress on taming global inflation and technology stock rallies.
Lower-income consumers are spending less. When will the rest of the economy follow?
As you might expect, it's hard to say.
What goes into OPEC's decision-making?
The cartel wants to manipulate production to push up prices and demand.
Farewell, Chevy Malibu
GM will discontinue the once-popular mid-price family sedan in late 2024, to make way for more EV production at its plant in Kansas City.
What’s that smell? A teenage boy wearing luxury cologne.
Inspired by social media influencers, adolescents are splurging on high-end fragrances, journalist Callie Holtermann reports.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer