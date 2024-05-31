A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Slowly, but surely, the economy is cooling 
May 31, 2024

Slowly, but surely, the economy is cooling 

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
U.S. consumers are pulling back on spending. Plus, why GM is discontinuing one of its classic car models.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Amara Omeokwe at Bloomberg and Heather Long at The Washington Post about the latest U.S. inflation numbers, progress on taming global inflation and technology stock rallies.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Lower-income consumers are spending less. When will the rest of the economy follow?

by Kimberly Adams
May 31, 2024
As you might expect, it's hard to say.
Consumers are starting to change behavior due to sustained higher prices, which have drained savings and pushed more people to rely on credit.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What goes into OPEC's decision-making?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 31, 2024
The cartel wants to manipulate production to push up prices and demand.
“Price is always in the background as part of the discussion,” says Mark Finley at Rice University’s Baker Institute.
Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Farewell, Chevy Malibu

by Mitchell Hartman
May 31, 2024
GM will discontinue the once-popular mid-price family sedan in late 2024, to make way for more EV production at its plant in Kansas City.
A 1965 Chevy Malibu convertible, the Malibu’s second model year, being driven in a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
Courtesy of Vintage Automobile Museum of New Jersey
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What’s that smell? A teenage boy wearing luxury cologne.

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
May 31, 2024
Inspired by social media influencers, adolescents are splurging on high-end fragrances, journalist Callie Holtermann reports.
Adolescent boys are building collections of high-end fragrances, Callie Holtermann of The New York Times reports. Some parents say it keeps them away from doing riskier things.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:48 PM PDT
29:22
2:10 PM PDT
1:05
7:41 AM PDT
9:09
3:06 AM PDT
13:56
May 30, 2024
11:55
May 28, 2024
28:14
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Possible severing of Israeli-Palestinian banking ties stirs worries
Israel-Hamas War
Possible severing of Israeli-Palestinian banking ties stirs worries
What, exactly, does "cost of living" mean — and how is it calculated?
What, exactly, does "cost of living" mean — and how is it calculated?
Record hurricane season could hurt oil and gas production
Record hurricane season could hurt oil and gas production
"There is no economic solution for a political problem": The state of the Palestinian economy
Israel-Hamas War
"There is no economic solution for a political problem": The state of the Palestinian economy