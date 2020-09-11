SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-track vaccines

Six months in, how are you doing?
Sep 11, 2020

Six months in, how are you doing?

Today, we're gonna check in on our personal economies, the stalled federal relief plan, Brexit (remember Brexit?) and more.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: Six months of the pandemic economy

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Nela Richardson at Edward Jones and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about being six months into the pandemic, federal unemployment aid and how voters are experiencing the economy.
Unemployment 2020

Trump's Lost Wages Assistance money isn't enough for many unemployed

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 11, 2020
As Congress battles over how to help those who are out of work in the pandemic, FEMA funds to replace federal pandemic checks are already running out.
A protester holds a sign calling for a fix to unemployment benefits at a protest in Miami Beach, Florida. So far, about 20 states are issuing the extra $300-a-week FEMA unemployment benefits.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Businesses, insurers want federal backstop to interruption insurance

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 11, 2020
Retailers like Century 21 are blaming unpaid insurance claims for their bankruptcies.
A Century 21 department store in lower Manhattan on Sept. 10. The company blamed its insurers for its bankruptcy.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

What live music looks like during a pandemic

by Marielle Segarra
Sep 11, 2020
Verzuz battles are really more like live music love fests.
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, creators of Verzuz, at an event in 2019. The live shows streamed on Instagram and Apple Music pit two music icons against each other in live performance of their songs.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt
It’s getting a lot easier to pay in installments

by Justin Ho
Sep 11, 2020
Easy-to-use services that let shoppers pay in installments are growing in popularity. They can make online shopping more affordable, but they can also get consumers into trouble.
Buy-now, pay-later services like Afterpay are getting more popular as people spend more time shopping online.
Filadendron/Getty Images
Brexit

Britain risks trade deals with EU, U.S. with unilateral Brexit change

by Stephen Beard
Sep 11, 2020
Northern Ireland border comes back as a stumbling block for British-EU relations.
Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, arrives with members of his team for more Brexit trade talks on Sept. 9, in London, England, as anti-Brexit protesters follow him.
Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images
