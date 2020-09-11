Sep 11, 2020
Six months in, how are you doing?
Today, we're gonna check in on our personal economies, the stalled federal relief plan, Brexit (remember Brexit?) and more.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: Six months of the pandemic economy
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Nela Richardson at Edward Jones and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about being six months into the pandemic, federal unemployment aid and how voters are experiencing the economy.
Trump's Lost Wages Assistance money isn't enough for many unemployed
As Congress battles over how to help those who are out of work in the pandemic, FEMA funds to replace federal pandemic checks are already running out.
Businesses, insurers want federal backstop to interruption insurance
Retailers like Century 21 are blaming unpaid insurance claims for their bankruptcies.
What live music looks like during a pandemic
Verzuz battles are really more like live music love fests.
It’s getting a lot easier to pay in installments
Easy-to-use services that let shoppers pay in installments are growing in popularity. They can make online shopping more affordable, but they can also get consumers into trouble.
Britain risks trade deals with EU, U.S. with unilateral Brexit change
Northern Ireland border comes back as a stumbling block for British-EU relations.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer