Signs of life in commercial real estate
Dec 19, 2024

Signs of life in commercial real estate

Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
In some locations, competition for office space is heating up. Plus, the EV market is accelerating in Norway and diners are opting for cheaper fare.

Segments From this episode

U.S. exports grew in Q3, including in computer parts 

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 19, 2024
Exports of computer-related services rose too. "You sell the machine, but you also sell the engineers" who can set it up, one expert says.
Imports also increased in the third quarter, underscoring the U.S. economy's growth, says Eswar Prasad of Cornell University.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Amazon's need for office space is putting it in a tight spot. It's not alone.

by Matt Levin
Dec 19, 2024
In desirable districts, the space glut is over. Many companies see their business, and need for working quarters, expanding in the near future.
Amazon's Seattle headquarters. The tech leader is reportedly delaying return-to-office plans because it doesn't have enough room.
David Ryder/Getty Images
Almost all of the new cars sold in Norway are electric. Here's how the country did it.

by Kai Ryssdal , Maria Hollenhorst and Andie Corban
Dec 19, 2024
Close to 30% of cars on the road and 96% of car sales in Norway are EVs.
Both right- and left-leaning governments have maintained policies incentivizing EV purchases, said Lundgren. Above, several EVs drive on a road in Oslo, Norway.
Trump's Second Term

Chinese importers of American goods brace themselves for further tariffs

by Jennifer Pak
Dec 19, 2024
President-elect Donald Trump says he will place an extra 10% tariff on all Chinese exports. China is expected to counter with tariffs on U.S. exports.
Last month, President-elect Donald Trump said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese exports.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Americans love a good steak — and a good deal

by Samantha Fields
Dec 19, 2024
Darden's same-store sales have been up at most of its more casual restaurants. But same-store sales at its finer-dining restaurants were down.
Diners have been trading down from fine dining to casual, experts say, opting for a $30 steak at LongHorn, for example, instead of a $60 steak at The Capital Grille.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Juries' "nuclear" verdicts plague insurers

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 19, 2024
Plaintiff compensation for pain and suffering is climbing. Insurers question the basis for huge awards and say they have to charge higher rates.
Average jury awards to compensate personal injury victims increased around 250% between 2009 and 2019, according to the Swiss Re Institute.
ftwitty/Getty Images
Music from the episode

The Adults Are Talking The Strokes
BOY King Gnu
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Lemon Lime Emancipator
Work Rihanna, Drake
Progressive Progress Howard Harper-Barnes

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

