Shrinking spread

Investors are expecting the next few years to be good for corporations. Plus, apple picking is in demand, manufacturing workers less so.
In a sign of optimism, government and corporate bond yields are getting closer
Investors expect a healthy economy and strength in the private sector, which is limiting the rise in corporate bond yields.
What's with all the retail store closings?
Closures and bankruptcy filings have ticked up this year despite relatively steady consumer spending.
Where did all the manufacturing workers go?
Millions of workers lost their jobs in manufacturing. Many never returned to the labor force.
Ski resorts rely on snowmaking to get through winter. Climate change is making that harder.
While larger conglomerates of ski resorts are able balance out a lack of snow and cold in one part of the globe with a good winter elsewhere, that's not the case for smaller resorts.
Thanks to stocks and real estate, household wealth is higher than ever
But the gains aren't anywhere near evenly distributed.
Want to pick your own fall apples in Colorado? Start planning now.
In Colorado, where limited supply makes apple picking — a classic fall activity — very competitive, orchard reservations open up in early winter.
