Short sellers have made bank betting on First Republic’s free fall
Is that good for financial stability? Plus, we'll look into the "We buy ugly houses" business and discuss how new economic data will influence the Federal Reserve's next move.
Segments From this episode
Crude oil prices are down, but oil companies' profits are doing just fine
They're making less on crude, more on refining it.
A shortage of air traffic controllers is forcing airlines to cancel flights to and from NYC
The FAA has asked airlines to give up precious landing slots.
Who's the "we" behind those "We Buy Houses" signs?
Real estate wholesalers offer convenience, but at what price?
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer