Short sellers have made bank betting on First Republic’s free fall
Apr 28, 2023

Short sellers have made bank betting on First Republic's free fall

First Republic closed at under $4 a share Friday after trading was temporarily suspended. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Is that good for financial stability? Plus, we'll look into the "We buy ugly houses" business and discuss how new economic data will influence the Federal Reserve's next move.

Segments From this episode

Crude oil prices are down, but oil companies' profits are doing just fine

by Lily Jamali
Apr 28, 2023
They're making less on crude, more on refining it.
Exxon’s refinery business helped lead the company to its most profitable first quarter ever. But that’s the exception since the pandemic started three years ago.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A shortage of air traffic controllers is forcing airlines to cancel flights to and from NYC

by Henry Epp
Apr 28, 2023
The FAA has asked airlines to give up precious landing slots.
Above, the air traffic tower at LaGuardia Airport. According to the FAA, New York has just over half of the air traffic controllers it needs.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
Who's the "we" behind those "We Buy Houses" signs?

by Amy Scott
Apr 28, 2023
Real estate wholesalers offer convenience, but at what price?
"We Buy Houses" signs on a street corner in Baltimore. Often they're posted by real estate wholesalers.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

