Shop online till you drop
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
How much more could we possibly buy online? Plus, dingbat apartment complexes and growing up indoors.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Despite all the recent growth, e-commerce still has room to expand
About 20% of retail sales are online these days.
Homebuilder confidence up ahead of expected rate cuts
Easing monetary policy would make construction and mortgage loans cheaper, potentially lifting a depressed housing market.
Let's double-click on the jargon execs use in earnings calls
Company leaders repurpose certain familiar words and phrases to create a narrative about how their businesses are doing.
Our old electrical grid is limiting how much wind and solar power we can use
It isn't easy to upgrade a 20th-century system of transmission lines, generating stations and home outlets for 21st-century needs.
Streets used to be full of kids playing. Can those spaces be reclaimed?
As neighborhoods experiment with play streets, grownups can reconsider modern parenting, Stephanie Murray wrote in The Atlantic.
Music from the episode
Shake It Loose Astronauts, etc
PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA Beyonce
Drugs It's Butter
I Do It for the Music spring gang
gogobebe MAMAMOO
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer