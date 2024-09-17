Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
"How We Survive": Kai Ryssdal visits the frontlines where national security meets climate change. Listen Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Shop online till you drop
Sep 17, 2024

Shop online till you drop

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images
How much more could we possibly buy online? Plus, dingbat apartment complexes and growing up indoors.

Segments From this episode

Despite all the recent growth, e-commerce still has room to expand

by Samantha Fields
Sep 17, 2024
About 20% of retail sales are online these days.
Practices like curbside pickup for online orders, which was popularized early in the pandemic, have made it difficult to track just how many sales are made online versus in person.
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Homebuilder confidence up ahead of expected rate cuts

by Elizabeth Trovall
Sep 17, 2024
Easing monetary policy would make construction and mortgage loans cheaper, potentially lifting a depressed housing market.
Lower rates would make homes cheaper to build and bring down mortgage costs a bit.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Let's double-click on the jargon execs use in earnings calls

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 17, 2024
Company leaders repurpose certain familiar words and phrases to create a narrative about how their businesses are doing.
People who use the term “economic moat” to describe a company’s competitive advantage may want to imitate billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who has used the phrase for decades.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Our old electrical grid is limiting how much wind and solar power we can use

by Caleigh Wells
Sep 17, 2024
It isn't easy to upgrade a 20th-century system of transmission lines, generating stations and home outlets for 21st-century needs.
Solar and wind power generate direct current, which must be converted to alternating current to "play well" with the existing electrical grid, historian Julie Cohn says.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Streets used to be full of kids playing. Can those spaces be reclaimed?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Sep 17, 2024
As neighborhoods experiment with play streets, grownups can reconsider modern parenting, Stephanie Murray wrote in The Atlantic.
Children playing safely on city streets may be a thing of the past.
Douwe Bijlsma/BSR Agency/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Shake It Loose Astronauts, etc
PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA Beyonce
Drugs It's Butter
I Do It for the Music spring gang
gogobebe MAMAMOO

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:27 PM PDT
29:42
7:36 AM PDT
8:44
3:05 AM PDT
10:33
Sep 16, 2024
13:18
Sep 13, 2024
14:07
Sep 12, 2024
48:41
Sep 11, 2024
29:38
Latest Census data show an increase in childhood poverty
Latest Census data show an increase in childhood poverty
Many people don't realize their home insurance doesn't cover flooding
Many people don't realize their home insurance doesn't cover flooding
The Changing Threat
How We Survive
The Changing Threat
Firms market homes in West Bank settlements to Jews in U.S., stoking controversy
Israel-Hamas War
Firms market homes in West Bank settlements to Jews in U.S., stoking controversy