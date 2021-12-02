Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Shipping logjams are polluting portside communities
Dec 1, 2021

Shipping logjams are polluting portside communities

Also: Millennials and the "existential dread" of inflation, and a look at the hurdles to leveraging all the renewable energy generating capacity.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Omicron's impact on inflation and supply chains is uncertain

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 1, 2021
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says policymakers are monitoring the impact of the variant and are ready to act to address high inflation.
It might be too early to tell how exactly the new variant will impact global supply chains. Above, a trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 29.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Millennials facing high inflation for the first time

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 1, 2021
Beset by economic instability since 9/11 and the Great Recession, many millennials feel pressured and anxious about their prospects.
Millennials have already grappled with steep housing and tuition costs, and many entered the job market during the Great Recession.
Moyo Studio via Getty Images
"Digital-first mentality" will accelerate for shoppers and sellers, Visa CEO says

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Dec 1, 2021
Despite the omicron variant, "the recovery we're in has an awful lot of momentum," says Visa chief Al Kelly.
Visa has launched its own buy now, pay later service called Visa Installments. CEO Al Kelly advises small businesses to create effective websites and be adaptable.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Renewable energy generating capacity hit a record this year. But that's half the story.

by Samantha Fields
Dec 1, 2021
Because no form of electrical generation operates at full capacity all the time.
Onshore windmills generally produce energy about one-third of the time, an expert said. Above a wind farm near Palm Springs, California.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images
Port slowdowns worsen air pollution in neighboring communities

by Amanda Peacher
Dec 1, 2021
Portside communities in California have suffered from polluted air for years.
A ferry passes the Port of Los Angeles. Neighborhoods surrounding the port have suffered from pollution linked to transporting massive volumes of goods.
Mario Tama via Getty Images
Why don't American cities have more public bathrooms?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Dec 1, 2021
Writer Elizabeth Yuko explains why Americans use toilets in private businesses instead of those maintained by the government.
"9/11 really was the final nail in the coffin for a lot of the remaining public restrooms and a lot have been closed since," says Elizabeth Yuko, a contributing writer for Bloomberg CityLab.
Getty Images
Music from the episode

Becoming a Tree Richard Houghten
Outer Sunset Tycho
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Adu DJ Day
So Fresh, So Clean Outkast
I'd Rather Be with You Bootsy Collins

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

