Shipping logjams are polluting portside communities
Also: Millennials and the "existential dread" of inflation, and a look at the hurdles to leveraging all the renewable energy generating capacity.
Omicron's impact on inflation and supply chains is uncertain
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says policymakers are monitoring the impact of the variant and are ready to act to address high inflation.
Millennials facing high inflation for the first time
Beset by economic instability since 9/11 and the Great Recession, many millennials feel pressured and anxious about their prospects.
"Digital-first mentality" will accelerate for shoppers and sellers, Visa CEO says
Despite the omicron variant, "the recovery we're in has an awful lot of momentum," says Visa chief Al Kelly.
Renewable energy generating capacity hit a record this year. But that's half the story.
Because no form of electrical generation operates at full capacity all the time.
Port slowdowns worsen air pollution in neighboring communities
Portside communities in California have suffered from polluted air for years.
Why don't American cities have more public bathrooms?
Writer Elizabeth Yuko explains why Americans use toilets in private businesses instead of those maintained by the government.
