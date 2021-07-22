When fast-fashion becomes real-time fashion
Also on today's show: vaccine mandates in health care, rental bidding wars and why we believe economists' predictions when they seem to get it oh-so-wrong.
Segments From this episode
When economic predictions are wrong
When we tell you about economic news, we’re always saying things like "numbers were higher (or lower) than expected." How much, then, should we consider economists’ expectations?
Did hiring pick up after states ended extra federal unemployment benefits?
What business owners are seeing, plus a look at unemployment and job search data.
More health care organizations impose vaccine mandates on workers
There are obvious benefits to ensuring health care workers are vaccinated, but mandates have costs too.
Rents are rising again, making it hard to find an apartment
Bidding wars to rent? One would-be renter says that's going on in Houston, Texas.
A California fix for rolling blackouts irks neighbors
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recently approved a California proposal that prioritizes its own power needs in a crunch.
Is fast fashion catching up to real time?
Shein, a fast-growing, China-based clothing brand, relies on a “real-time fashion” model that slashes the time from design to production.
