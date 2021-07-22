Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace has a new podcast for kids, "Million Bazillion!" EPISODE OUT NOW
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
When fast-fashion becomes real-time fashion
Jul 22, 2021

When fast-fashion becomes real-time fashion

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also on today's show: vaccine mandates in health care, rental bidding wars and why we believe economists' predictions when they seem to get it oh-so-wrong.

Segments From this episode

When economic predictions are wrong

by Marielle Segarra
Jul 22, 2021
When we tell you about economic news, we’re always saying things like "numbers were higher (or lower) than expected." How much, then, should we consider economists’ expectations?
A once-in-a-lifetime pandemic has thrown a wrench in economic forecasting, economists say.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Did hiring pick up after states ended extra federal unemployment benefits?

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 22, 2021
What business owners are seeing, plus a look at unemployment and job search data.
Hiring results have been mixed in states where federal unemployment benefits have ended.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

More health care organizations impose vaccine mandates on workers

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 22, 2021
There are obvious benefits to ensuring health care workers are vaccinated, but mandates have costs too.
India Medley, chief nursing officer at Howard University Hospital, receives the COVID-19 vaccine in December. Many patients expect their doctors and nurses to be vaccinated.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Rents are rising again, making it hard to find an apartment

by Andy Uhler
Jul 22, 2021
Bidding wars to rent? One would-be renter says that's going on in Houston, Texas.
While rents in urban areas dipped during the pandemic, they're climbing back up and inspiring rental bidding wars in some markets.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A California fix for rolling blackouts irks neighbors

by Lily Jamali
Jul 22, 2021
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recently approved a California proposal that prioritizes its own power needs in a crunch.
Power lines running through Paradise, California on May 22, 2021.
Lily Jamali
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Is fast fashion catching up to real time?

by Kai Ryssdal and Minju Park
Jul 22, 2021
Shein, a fast-growing, China-based clothing brand, relies on a “real-time fashion” model that slashes the time from design to production.
Expanding Chinese clothing brand Shein prioritizes its web presence. Its "real-time fashion" model enables it to capture opportunities quickly.
Antony Jones/Getty Images for Shein
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Butterflies Anchorsong
Horizon - Poolside Remix Tycho, Poolside
Social Insecurity Oddisee
Everyday Is a New Start Sun Glitters
Lemon Lime Emancipator, Cloudchord
Cuffed Nick Hakim
Wait for Me Swim Mountain

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month