Shanghai’s newsstands are disappearing. Why?
Plus, an exodus to city outskirts, the White House takes on environmental justice and thoughts on designing our currency.
Segments From this episode
Pandemic flips equation on where people want to live
According to a new analysis from real estate site Zillow, homebuyers are increasingly seeking out places at the periphery of cities.
Fewer students fill out FAFSA, enroll in college since pandemic began
The National College Attainment Network estimates that about 270,000 fewer high school seniors have filled out the FAFSA since 2019.
White House unveils strategy for bringing environmental justice to underprivileged communities
Memo tasks 21 federal agencies with combining two of the administration's top priorities in how energy and environmental funds are spent.
"We're in it for the long game": After extended shutdown, Broadway producer plans for reopening
Kai Ryssdal speaks with Eva Price outside "Jagged Little Pill's" theater. She hasn't been inside since the pandemic started.
Where have all of Shanghai's newsstands gone?
The kiosks have dwindled in Shanghai, and since the U.S.-China trade war began, it's hard to get people to answer even simple questions.
The colors, icons and characters of currency
From the most recent episode of Marketplace's "Million Bazillion," Ellen Feingold, curator of money at the Smithsonian, shares her thoughts on why we could and should be more intentional with how we think about designing our own money.
