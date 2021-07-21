Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Shanghai’s newsstands are disappearing. Why?
Jul 21, 2021

Shanghai's newsstands are disappearing. Why?

Plus, an exodus to city outskirts, the White House takes on environmental justice and thoughts on designing our currency.

Segments From this episode

Pandemic flips equation on where people want to live

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 21, 2021
According to a new analysis from real estate site Zillow, homebuyers are increasingly seeking out places at the periphery of cities.
Homebuyers are increasingly searching for homes outside of dense urban centers, according to a new analysis from real estate site Zillow.
Jeff Haynes/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Fewer students fill out FAFSA, enroll in college since pandemic began

by Samantha Fields
Jul 21, 2021
The National College Attainment Network estimates that about 270,000 fewer high school seniors have filled out the FAFSA since 2019.
People mill about on the City University of New York campus. During the pandemic, the number of FAFSA applicants dropped, which means fewer eligible could students receive grants and loans.
Drew Angerer via Getty images
White House unveils strategy for bringing environmental justice to underprivileged communities

by Andy Uhler
Jul 21, 2021
Memo tasks 21 federal agencies with combining two of the administration's top priorities in how energy and environmental funds are spent.
A memo released Wednesday tasks agencies with ensuring that disadvantaged communities receive much of the benefit of energy and environmental spending.
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
COVID-19

"We're in it for the long game": After extended shutdown, Broadway producer plans for reopening

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jul 21, 2021
Kai Ryssdal speaks with Eva Price outside "Jagged Little Pill's" theater. She hasn't been inside since the pandemic started.
The Broadhurst Theatre in January, after being closed nearly a year. "Jagged Little Pill" is expected to resume performances in the fall.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Where have all of Shanghai's newsstands gone?

by Jennifer Pak
Jul 21, 2021
The kiosks have dwindled in Shanghai, and since the U.S.-China trade war began, it's hard to get people to answer even simple questions.
Gao Dongde, left, has been buying newspapers from Qu Yali's family for decades. He no longer lives in the neighborhood, but he still comes to pick up his newspapers from Qu because there are no newsstands near his current home.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
The colors, icons and characters of currency

From the most recent episode of Marketplace's "Million Bazillion," Ellen Feingold, curator of money at the Smithsonian, shares her thoughts on why we could and should be more intentional with how we think about designing our own money.
Music from the episode

Drifting Maverick Sabre
Cirrus Bonobo
Epic III ("They danced...") - Instrumental Hadestown Original Broadway Band, Anaïs Mitchell
Carefully Little People
Heartbreaker Crazy P

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
