Selling a “completely destroyed” home
Mar 10, 2025

Selling a “completely destroyed” home

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
A homeowner and real estate agent describe selling a house razed in the LA fires. Plus, federal cuts could hurt fragile rural health care providers.

Segments From this episode

Many Americans expect their financial situation to deteriorate this year

by Samantha Fields
Mar 10, 2025
According to the results of a survey by the New York Fed, a growing number of people are pessimistic about their finances. But economic indicators show economy is still strong.
Americans are increasingly concerned about their own financial futures, a new New York Fed survey shows — that's different from an overall negative outlook on the economy.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Trade War 2.0

China's retaliatory tariffs on agricultural goods will squeeze farmers

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 10, 2025
Chinese buyers will pay 10% or 15% taxes on imported American goods, including chicken, pork, wheat, corn and fruit — stifling demand.
A produce stand at a Beijing market. China is responding to U.S. trade policy by erecting barriers to purchases of American exports.
Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images
Los Angeles Wildfires

How do you sell a home that's burned down?

by Matt Levin
Mar 10, 2025
The first listing of a destroyed home in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood didn't last long.
A townhome complex in the Pacific Palisades destroyed by the January wildfires. Asking price for one listed townhome property: $750,000.
Matt Levin/Marketplace
What's behind Tesla's post-election stock slump?

by Caleigh Wells
Mar 10, 2025
The delay in producing autonomous vehicles and a threat to federal regulations partly explain the stock's fall, some experts say.
"What's happening here you can probably explain through the politics and the optics," says Columbia climate economist Gernot Wagner about the drop in Tesla's stock price.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Federal funding cuts could impact already fragile rural health care

by Lillian Karabaic
Mar 10, 2025
Rural hospitals and clinics face potential closures, leaving patients with longer travel times, fewer options and more uncertainty about their access to care.
Cuts could further hurt rural clinics. "These are facilities that literally have zero days cash on hand to operate,” says Carrie Cochran-McClain of the National Rural Health Association.
bitterfly/Getty Images
Amidst tariff uncertainty, New Jersey metals company deals with high prices, thin margins

by Sarah Leeson

“I feel like I’m making guesses all day,” said Sam Desai of RM Metals. “It’s not the way it should be.”

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

