Selling a “completely destroyed” home
A homeowner and real estate agent describe selling a house razed in the LA fires. Plus, federal cuts could hurt fragile rural health care providers.
Segments From this episode
Many Americans expect their financial situation to deteriorate this year
According to the results of a survey by the New York Fed, a growing number of people are pessimistic about their finances. But economic indicators show economy is still strong.
China's retaliatory tariffs on agricultural goods will squeeze farmers
Chinese buyers will pay 10% or 15% taxes on imported American goods, including chicken, pork, wheat, corn and fruit — stifling demand.
How do you sell a home that's burned down?
The first listing of a destroyed home in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood didn't last long.
What's behind Tesla's post-election stock slump?
The delay in producing autonomous vehicles and a threat to federal regulations partly explain the stock's fall, some experts say.
Federal funding cuts could impact already fragile rural health care
Rural hospitals and clinics face potential closures, leaving patients with longer travel times, fewer options and more uncertainty about their access to care.
Amidst tariff uncertainty, New Jersey metals company deals with high prices, thin margins
“I feel like I’m making guesses all day,” said Sam Desai of RM Metals. “It’s not the way it should be.”
Music from the episode
So Far To Go J Dilla, Common, D'Angelo
Any Song ZICO
Blue Clouds Modeselektor
Oslo Free Nationals
Sous Rising Takenobu
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer