SCOTUS curbs regulatory agencies’ powers. Again.
Jun 27, 2024

SCOTUS curbs regulatory agencies’ powers. Again.

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
This time, the Supreme Court limited the Securities and Exchange Commission's power to enforce financial fraud rules. But the decision could have far-reaching implications.

Segments From this episode

Breaking down Fed Chair Jay Powell's latest GDP report analysis

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 27, 2024
Powell is paying close attention to "final sales," a narrower measure than GDP itself that focuses on private sector demand.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is taking aim at final sales following the latest GDP report.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
What the Supreme Court's SEC decision means for the administrative state

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Jun 27, 2024
The ruling could minimize federal agencies' power to make and enforce policy.
The Supreme Court is handing down its final rulings of this year's term, many of which are considered major cases.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Continuing claims for jobless benefits reach highest point since 2021

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 27, 2024
The uptick seems to reinforce a number of recent signals showing moderation in the labor market.
Rising continuing unemployment claims mesh with other recent data. Job openings have been declining, for instance, and so have quits.
Getty Images
Indie theaters are using repertory films to stay afloat

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 27, 2024
“That is really our bread and butter,” said Stephanie Silverman, executive director of the Belcourt in Nashville.
Stephanie Silverman, executive director of the the Belcourt Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee.
Amiee Stubbs for Marketplace
Breakfast restaurant owner plans to expand to new locations

by Sofia Terenzio

Our scaling up is looking a little different these days,” says Jilan Hall-Johnson, owner of the Sassy Biscuit Co. in Billings, Montana. “Instead of leasing, we’re hoping to buy.”

Music from the episode

"Headlines (feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny) DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway, Benny
"Time Will Tell" Arms and Sleepers
"State of the Art" Gotye

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

