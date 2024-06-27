SCOTUS curbs regulatory agencies’ powers. Again.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
This time, the Supreme Court limited the Securities and Exchange Commission's power to enforce financial fraud rules. But the decision could have far-reaching implications.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Breaking down Fed Chair Jay Powell's latest GDP report analysis
Powell is paying close attention to "final sales," a narrower measure than GDP itself that focuses on private sector demand.
What the Supreme Court's SEC decision means for the administrative state
The ruling could minimize federal agencies' power to make and enforce policy.
Continuing claims for jobless benefits reach highest point since 2021
The uptick seems to reinforce a number of recent signals showing moderation in the labor market.
Indie theaters are using repertory films to stay afloat
“That is really our bread and butter,” said Stephanie Silverman, executive director of the Belcourt in Nashville.
Breakfast restaurant owner plans to expand to new locations
Our scaling up is looking a little different these days,” says Jilan Hall-Johnson, owner of the Sassy Biscuit Co. in Billings, Montana. “Instead of leasing, we’re hoping to buy.”
Music from the episode
"Headlines (feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny) DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway, Benny
"Time Will Tell" Arms and Sleepers
"State of the Art" Gotye
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer