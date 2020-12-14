Dec 14, 2020
Scott Kirby on the “end of the beginning”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
On today's show: a conversation with Kirby about how United Airlines has handled the pandemic. Plus, economies that controlled the virus are doing better.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Which countries' economies are doing best? Those that beat the virus.
As central bankers around the world meet to close out the year, some face stronger economic headwinds than others.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
A week in the life of a restaurant owner, ahead of a COVID winter
Allison Arevalo owns Pasta Louise, a Brooklyn restaurant. She kept a weeklong diary for us, as she, like many restaurant owners, faces yet another seismic change in the industry.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Another paper suggests wearable devices can predict COVID-19 before symptoms
Smartwatches, smart rings and fitness trackers have been found to detect fever and other warning signs early on, a study says.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Inheriting China policy, Biden will have issues
Even after conflicts around tariffs and other policies, the fundamental economic tensions between the U.S. and China are alive and well.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
Chartreuse Capital Cities
Feather Little Dragon
Stay With Us Seoul
Chosen Blood Orange
Colors Collide - Instrumental The Seshen
North Star Future Islands
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Protect your assets!
Get our new face mask when you give in any amount.