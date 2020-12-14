How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Scott Kirby on the “end of the beginning”
Dec 14, 2020

On today's show: a conversation with Kirby about how United Airlines has handled the pandemic. Plus, economies that controlled the virus are doing better.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Which countries' economies are doing best? Those that beat the virus.

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 14, 2020
As central bankers around the world meet to close out the year, some face stronger economic headwinds than others.
This year, the U.S. has added instability to the global economy, in contrast to its historical role of bolstering recovery.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

A week in the life of a restaurant owner, ahead of a COVID winter

by Marielle Segarra
Dec 14, 2020
Allison Arevalo owns Pasta Louise, a Brooklyn restaurant. She kept a weeklong diary for us, as she, like many restaurant owners, faces yet another seismic change in the industry.
A Pasta Louise holiday gift basket. "I feel like my mind is just always kind of thinking about ways to keep people out and supporting us for the winter," says owner Allison Arevalo.
Allison Arevalo
COVID-19

Another paper suggests wearable devices can predict COVID-19 before symptoms

by Scott Tong
Dec 14, 2020
Smartwatches, smart rings and fitness trackers have been found to detect fever and other warning signs early on, a study says.
Some smartwatches and other wearable devices have been found to provide early COVID-19 warning signs.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Inheriting China policy, Biden will have issues

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 14, 2020
Even after conflicts around tariffs and other policies, the fundamental economic tensions between the U.S. and China are alive and well.
In a 2013 photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Economic frictions between the countries have persisted.
Lintao Zhang/AFP via Getty Images
