Schools are struggling to spend COVID-19 stimulus money quickly enough
Jan 31, 2022

We also find out how inflation is forcing restaurants to get creative and why setting OSHA guidelines takes so long.

Segments From this episode

We know the Fed will raise interest rates soon. The question is: how many times?

by Justin Ho
Jan 31, 2022
It all depends on how much inflation the central bank sees in the economy.
Though guesses vary, the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as many as seven times this year to curb inflation.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
To fight inflation, restaurants get creative with menus, portions

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 31, 2022
The rising cost of food is hitting restaurants — and they can only raise prices so much before customers balk.
To avoid raising prices, some restaurants rearrange menus to hide dishes with the lowest profit margins. Sometimes the plate gets a little lighter.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
Are we too attached to old homes?

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
Jan 31, 2022
Housing supply has been an issue for years. Could Americans' love for old homes be part of the problem?
"You can find architecture critics in the early 20th century talking about how brownstones are these cheap, ticky-tacky, repetitive developments," said M. Nolan Gray. "and if you look over Brooklyn, right, there are a lot of these things, and they look all basically the same."
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Schools got $122 billion from the American Rescue Plan — and have a deadline to spend it

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 31, 2022
School districts have until September 2024 to spend the money. In a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, they say they need more time.
Michael Loccisano/ Getty Images
OSHA moves to create permanent workplace safety rules for COVID

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jan 31, 2022
But they could take months or even years to go into effect.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration plans to implement a long-term COVID-19 standard, but that may take a while.
Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Didn't Cha Know Erykah Badu
What's The Difference Dr. Dre, Eminem, Xzibit
Longshot (7 Nights) Miike Snow
All The Stars (with SZA) Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Black Sands Bonobo
A Matterapat Dr. Lonnie Smith

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

