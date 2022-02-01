Schools are struggling to spend COVID-19 stimulus money quickly enough
We also find out how inflation is forcing restaurants to get creative and why setting OSHA guidelines takes so long.
Segments From this episode
We know the Fed will raise interest rates soon. The question is: how many times?
It all depends on how much inflation the central bank sees in the economy.
To fight inflation, restaurants get creative with menus, portions
The rising cost of food is hitting restaurants — and they can only raise prices so much before customers balk.
Are we too attached to old homes?
Housing supply has been an issue for years. Could Americans' love for old homes be part of the problem?
Schools got $122 billion from the American Rescue Plan — and have a deadline to spend it
School districts have until September 2024 to spend the money. In a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, they say they need more time.
OSHA moves to create permanent workplace safety rules for COVID
But they could take months or even years to go into effect.
Music from the episode
The team
