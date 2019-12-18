Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

A scooter might be delivering your next same-day package

Dec 19, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Santa’s workshop is in your office
Dec 18, 2019

Santa’s workshop is in your office

Plus: The latest consumer price index numbers, FedEx's "horrific" earnings and a conversation with the CEO of the nation's second-largest charity.

Stories From this episode

Detroit helps lead vinyl record renaissance

by Steven Cuevas Dec 18, 2019
In 2017, Detroit became the only city in the U.S. with more than one vinyl presser. It's good timing.
An Archer Record Pressing employee takes a lunch break amidst stacks of freshly pressed vinyl.
Steven Cuevas
When overnight delivery doesn't quite cut it

by Justin Ho Dec 18, 2019
FedEx reported weaker than expected earnings for the most recent quarter.
Pedestrians walk past a FedEx truck in the Financial District, December 19, 2018 in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Workplace Culture

Getting holiday shopping done at work can boost productivity ... maybe

by Meghan McCarty Carino Dec 18, 2019
It can save time and clear your mind ... or send you down an e-commerce rabbit hole.
Do you shop online while at the office?
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Can megamergers help automakers face the future?

by Mitchell Hartman Dec 18, 2019
Fiat Chrysler and the maker of Peugeot agreed to a $50 billion merger designed to drive investment in electronics and computing.
Parts for Fiat Chrysler cars at the FCA Sterling Stamping Plant in 2016 in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Tangerine - Remaster Led Zeppelin
Can I Kick It? A Tribe Called Quest
The Bridge Emancipator, Lapa, Frameworks, Tor
Turnmills Maribou State
Won't Do J Dilla
All The Stars (with SZA) Kendrick Lamar, SZA

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
