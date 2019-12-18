Dec 18, 2019
Santa’s workshop is in your office
Plus: The latest consumer price index numbers, FedEx's "horrific" earnings and a conversation with the CEO of the nation's second-largest charity.
Stories From this episode
Detroit helps lead vinyl record renaissance
In 2017, Detroit became the only city in the U.S. with more than one vinyl presser. It's good timing.
When overnight delivery doesn't quite cut it
FedEx reported weaker than expected earnings for the most recent quarter.
Workplace Culture
Getting holiday shopping done at work can boost productivity ... maybe
It can save time and clear your mind ... or send you down an e-commerce rabbit hole.
Can megamergers help automakers face the future?
Fiat Chrysler and the maker of Peugeot agreed to a $50 billion merger designed to drive investment in electronics and computing.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer