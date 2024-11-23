Santa’s warehouse workers
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We check in on holiday season hiring. Plus, how ChatGPT has grown in the past two years.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab talks to Courtenay Brown at Axios and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about how the retail sector is faring ahead of the holidays, global inflation and consumer sentiment.
As maternity options in California dry up, midwife training programs are fading
One master's-level program remains in the state at a time when nurse-midwife advocates say there's a critical need for more practitioners.
Music from the episode
Hi-Fidelity Lava La Rue, Biig Pig
Any Song ZICO
Blue no/vox, Karaokey
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer