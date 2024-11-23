Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Santa’s warehouse workers
Nov 22, 2024

Santa’s warehouse workers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Octavio Jones/Getty Images
We check in on holiday season hiring. Plus, how ChatGPT has grown in the past two years.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kristin Schwab

“Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab talks to Courtenay Brown at Axios and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about how the retail sector is faring ahead of the holidays, global inflation and consumer sentiment.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

As maternity options in California dry up, midwife training programs are fading

by Elly Yu
Nov 22, 2024
One master's-level program remains in the state at a time when nurse-midwife advocates say there's a critical need for more practitioners.
Professor Angela Sojobi (left) and nurse-midwife student Gillian Sarro position a model baby head through a pelvis in a class at Cal State Fullerton.
Elly Yu/KPCC
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Hi-Fidelity Lava La Rue, Biig Pig
Any Song ZICO
The Spirit Blossoms All Over the Land Onra
Blue no/vox, Karaokey

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:11 PM PST
26:35
8:24 AM PST
8:53
3:13 AM PST
15:12
Nov 21, 2024
6:57
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
This is why your local diner and grocery store aren’t open 24 hours anymore
This is why your local diner and grocery store aren’t open 24 hours anymore
Google has an unfair advantage when it comes to AI, Department of Justice alleges
Google has an unfair advantage when it comes to AI, Department of Justice alleges
A brief history of airline bankruptcies
A brief history of airline bankruptcies
The weather's been unusually warm this fall. That's affecting what we buy — and don't buy.
A Warmer World
The weather's been unusually warm this fall. That's affecting what we buy — and don't buy.